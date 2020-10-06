Yero: Why It’s Time To Put Some Respect On DeVante Parker’s Name

Michael Reaves | Getty Images

It’s time to put some respect on DeVante Parker’s name.

Dating back to 2019, no receiver in the NFL has recorded more receiving yards than Parker’s 1,280 over the past 16 weeks. And after yet another dominating performance in Miami’s 31-23 loss to Seattle, it’s about time that his name is mentioned in top WR conversations.

Parker was fiery from the get-go in last Sunday’s match, racking up two receptions for 14 yards on the first drive. But an ankle injury would force him to leave the game and miss the rest of the first quarter.

But Parker, who made it his goal this season to play in all 16 games, would return and excel despite not being at 100 percent. The former No. 14 overall pick garnered a career-high 10 receptions for 110 yards, marking the first time this season that he reaches the century mark. His damage was done in the second half, as he recorded eight receptions for 96 receiving yards and was crucial in Miami’s touchdown drive with just under two minutes left in the fourth.

He has now accounted for 3,698 career receiving yards, which puts him at No. 9 in the Dolphins’ all-time list, surpassing running back Tony Nathan. Parker is just 340 yards shy from tying Jarvis Landry for No. 8 on the list.

Since entering the league, Parker has struggled to stay healthy and consistently be on the field. And when he finally played in all 16 games just last season, he blossomed into the star receiver he was expected to be coming out of Louisville.

“I would say I was just younger back then and I wasn’t used to injuries like that all of the time,” Parker said. “It was something new for me. But now as you get older, you realize that it’s just something that you can play through.”

He’s showed off his ability to play through injury in 2020, with his performance against the Seahawks serving as an ideal example. After having to check out early in the season-opener against the Patriots with a hamstring injury, Parker returned in Week 2 and caught a touchdown versus the Bills.

Parker’s 1,202 receiving yards were the fifth-most in the league and the most in the AFC East last season. And through four weeks in 2020, the 27-year-old’s 279 yards make him fourth in the AFC and 18th in the NFL. Parker has brought in 82.8 percent of the passes thrown his way (24 of 29) this season, according to PFF.

As long as he’s healthy, expect Parker to continue shining as the Dolphins’ WR1 and to rank as a top receiver in the league.

“DeVante is a great player for us, one that I’m always going to rely on especially in tough situations,” quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick said after Sunday’s loss. “He did some good things versus zone coverage today, just finding the spot and running after the catch. But he’s a big part of what we do. And it was good to get him back in the game today.”