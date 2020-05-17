Why Tua Tagovailoa Should Start From Week 1

UPA/PA Images

The most common debate being discussed by Miami Dolphins fans right now is whether or not Tua Tagovailoa should start in week one. Some say that Miami should immediately throw the rookie into the fire while others maintain their argument that he should sit back, heal his injury, and learn behind a veteran, like Ryan Fitzpatrick.

I decided to take a look back in time in order to put an end to all the fuss about who should start for the Dolphins in week one against the New England Patriots.

Talent

When the Dolphins drafted the 22-year-old, left-handed QB from Hawaii, they got the most efficient quarterback in college football history. In 2018, Tagovailoa started all 15 games, setting single-season school records in passing yardage (3,966) and touchdowns (43).

In 2019, as Alabama installed a pro-style scheme (the closest replica to an NFL scheme), he completed 71.4 percent of his passes and threw for 2,840 yards (11.3 yards per attempt), 33 touchdowns, and only three interceptions.

We’ve all seen the numbers and accolades, but it must be stressed how good he was in college. In April, I broke down Tua’s game in terms of accuracy, efficiency, scrambling, clutch gene, and leadership.

In terms of talent on Miami’s roster, Tua is miles ahead of the next best gunslinger on the team.

Injury Concern

When selected at No. 5, the Dolphins put injury concern to the side. You don’t draft a quarterback that early if you’re worried about him getting hurt, especially with Justin Herbert on the board.

The CT scans have come back clean and the doctors say that the left-handed signal-caller is 100% recovered from his hip injury.

The Dolphins even assigned a doctor for Tagovailoa’s medical recheck during the NFL Combine, according to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, leading to the decision to draft him.

While everyone loves Ryan Fitzpatrick, he should no longer be the starter if Tagovailoa is healthy and ready to go. You don’t draft him where you did and sit him behind a 38-year-old with no upside.

Patrick Mahomes Theory

My favorite of them all, “Just do what they did with Mahomes and let him redshirt the season.”

While that method worked with Mahomes in Kansas City, it’s easy to forget that Alex Smith was at the pinnacle of his career. Smith threw for a career-high 4,042 yards, 26 touchdowns, and just 5 interceptions en route to a 10-6 record.

If not Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers’s name is mentioned.

While Rodgers did serve as a backup for the first three seasons in his career, he sat behind First Ballot Hall Of Famer Brett Farve.

Many make the case that Tagovailoa should sit and learn from a veteran like Mahomes and Rodgers, but the case is different in the 305.

There is no doubt on anyone’s mind that Fitzmagic won’t be a great mentor for Tua, but the mentoring doesn’t have to happen on the field.

Here’s a list of franchise-hopeful rookie quarterbacks since 2008 who either sat or started in week 1 of their rookie careers and how it has panned out.

Sat and succeeded: 4

Jimmy Garoppolo- Eastern Illinois, 62nd overall

Jared Goff- California, 1st overall

Patrick Mahomes- Texas Tech, 10th overall

Lamar Jackson- Louisville, 32nd overall

Sat and failed: 7

Josh Freeman- Kansas State, 17th overall

Tim Tebow- Florida, 25th overall

Jake Locker- Washington, 8th overall

Christian Ponder- Florida State, 12th overall

Johnny Manziel- Texas A&M, 22nd overall

Paxton Lynch- Memphis, 26th overall

Josh Rosen- UCLA, 10th overall

Sat and unsure: 4

Baker Mayfield- Oklahoma, 1st overall

Daniel Jones- Duke, 6th overall

Dwayne Haskins- Ohio State, 15th overall

Drew Lock- Missouri, 42nd overall

Started and succeeded: 17

Matt Ryan- Boston, 7th overall

Joe Flacco- Delaware, 18th overall

Matthew Stafford- Georgia, 1st overall

Cam Newton- Auburn, 1st overall

Andy Dalton- TCU, 35th overall

Andrew Luck- Stanford, 1st overall

Robert Griffin III- Baylor, 2nd overall

Ryan Tannehill- Texas A&M, 8th overall

Russell Wilson- Wisconson, 75th overall

Teddy Bridgewater- Lousiville, 32nd overall

Derek Carr- Fresno State, 36th overall

Jameis Winston- Florida State, 1st overall

Marcus Mariota- Oregon, 2nd overall

Carson Wentz- North Dakota State, 2nd overall

Dak Prescott- Mississippi State, 135th overall

Mitchell Trubisky- North Carolina, 2nd overall

Deshaun Watson- Clemson, 12th overall

Started and failed: 7

Mark Sanchez- USC, 5th overall

Sam Bradford- Oklahoma, 1st overall

Blaine Gabbert- Missouri 10th overall

Brandon Weeden- Oklahoma State, 22nd overall

EJ Manuel- Florida State, 16th overall

Geno Smith- West Virginia, 39th overall

Blake Bortles- UCF, 3rd overall

Started and unsure: 3

Sam Darnold- USC, 3rd overall

Josh Allen- Wyoming, 7th overall

Kyler Murray- Oklahoma, 1st overall

Overview

What can we learn from this list? The myth of sitting good QBs in year 1 doesn’t always work out.

For the Dolphins to overcome mediocracy, they must groom their franchise quarterback the best way possible, and that’s by putting him on the field.

Sure, he’ll make early mistakes, just like the best quarterback in franchise history.

Dan Marino’s first throw as a starter in week 6 of the 1983 season was an interception.

Moments later, another Marino INT.

Needless to say, we know how Marino’s career turned out.

A slow start does not necessarily lead to a bad rookie season or a bad career, and visa versa.

Miami comes off an excellent free agency and draft in which they prioritized their weak o-line, which was the league’s worst last season.

Let the highest-rated passer in the 150-year history of college football take the field against a two top-rated Patriots defense in week 1. The following week, let him start again against the Buffalo Bills.

There is no time to wait. Why stunt your franchise quarterbacks growth when you can introduce him to the NFL in the best way possible, against two top-rated defenses (Patriots & Bills). Miami’s schedule has no point where they can slide Tagovailoa in, as three of their last four games are versus Kansas City, New England, and Buffalo.

If Tua checks off all the boxes, there is no reason why jersey #1 isn’t leading his troops in week one of the season.

