Just when you think things are calming down or it’s going to be a slow news week, the Miami Dolphins find a way to make the headlines. That’s because Brian Flores and Chris Grier make unexpected decisions regularly.

The only thing that you can expect is that they’ll do something unexpected. This week, the Dolphins have made the decision to part ways with Kyle Van Noy, a move not many saw coming. What are the next moves on the horizon?

You usually don’t see moves like these from the majority of football teams because it tends to not work. This is one reason why coaches from the Bill Belichick coaching tree fail. It could also be why Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski took their talents to Tampa Bay.

In this latest episode of Talking About Them Dolphins, Jamie Bahamas explains why the Dolphins can continue to make bold moves like this. But he also provides a word of caution on the key ingredient that makes it work.

