Who’s On Miami’s Radar Tonight? Top Available Prospects Heading Into Rounds 2-3

With 12 picks remaining heading into Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins will continue their quest at finding talent as the franchise prepares to turn a corner in the right direction.

Miami started their Draft selecting Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 5 pick, then going with the best offensive lineman available in Austin Jackson, and ultimately adding another cornerback to their strong secondary in Noah Igbinoghene.

With two picks in Round 2 (39, 56) and one in Round 3, (70) general manager Chris Grier and coach Brian Flores could look to trade a pick and add more for a later round.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins are “open to moving out” of their No. 39 selection. Rapoport also stated that the Saints, Jets, Jaguars, and Falcons are among the teams who have made calls to move up.

Grier and the Dolphins agreed to trade their No. 26 pick to the Green Bay Packers yesterday in exchange for the No. 30 selection, in which they chose former Auburn cornerback Noah Igbinoghene and the 136th pick. It won’t be a surprise if Miami does look into adding more picks in the later rounds.

Let’s take a look at the top 3 players available that could fall to Miami if they chose to keep pick No. 39 heading into Day 2.

In three seasons with the Bulldogs (2017-2019), Swift compiled 73 catches for 666 yards and 5 touchdowns to add to his 2885 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground. Swift also caught 24 passes for 216 yards and a touchdown. Notable performances from the Georgia RB came against Kentucky, rushing for 179 yards and 2 touchdowns and vs Texas A&M, finishing with 4 touchdowns on 103 yards rushing.

With Miami looking to add another RB to compliment their new addition in Jordan Howard, it is a very realistic scenario that Chris Grier and the Dolphins look at a running back with pick 39.

In his junior campaign, McKinney started all 13 games. His abilities that season earned him third-team All-American and All-SEC first-team honors. He registered 95 tackles, 5.5 TFL, and 3 sacks. Xavier recorded a remarkable four forced fumbles, ranking him among the nation’s leaders. Inclusively, he logged three interceptions and broke up 5 passes.

McKinney is one of the safest options among his position. He isn’t exceptional in any specific area, but has a good all-around game. Xavier played 200 defensive snaps at slot, corner, strong safety, and free safety in his last two years at Alabama. He is a versatile defensive back who also excels as a run defender. Xavier has shown the ability to blitz and cover well during his tenure with the Crimson Tide. His ceiling is arguably higher than any other safety prospect in this draft.

USC Wide Receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

Michael Pittman Jr, (6-foot-4, 223 lbs) finished among the national leaders with 101 receptions for 1,275 yards (12.6 average) and 11 touchdowns in 13 starts with the Trojans.

His impressive play earned Pittman awards such as the second-team Associated Press All-American, first-team All-Pac-12 status, and was a Biletnikoff Award finalist. He could be a great pickup if available at 39. Although Tee Higgins is the top receiver available, it is unlikely that he will fall to Miami.

Projected Rounds 2-3 Mock Draft

Round 2 Pick 39: Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE Penn State

Yes, Miami added a number of defensive front talent in Free Agency, signing Kyle Van Noy, Emanuel Ogbah, and Shaq Lawson. However Yetur Gross-Matos is too talented of a player to pass up on at pick 39.

The junior was a first-team all-conference at Penn State, racking up 40 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and 9.5 sacks. At 6-foot-5 266 pounds, Gross-Matos has the strength to manhandle offensive lineman.

Round 2 Pick 56: Jonathan Taylor, RB Wisconsin

Will the Dolphins wait this long for a running back? Why not. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. projects 6 RB’s to be selected in just the second-round after only one was selected last night (Clyde Edwards-Helaire).

The two-time Doak Walker Award winner and unanimous consensus first-team All-American running back rushed for 2,003 yards on 302 attempts (6.3 per carry), finishing with 21 rushing touchdowns. Taylor is the best receiving back available, totaling 252 yards on 26 catches for 5 touchdowns. The top games of his junior campaign came against Iowa, recording 250 yards rushing on 31 attempts and vs Michigan, finishing with 203 yards on 23 attempts for 2 touchdowns.

With so much talent at the RB position remaining, why rush an early second-round pick when a guy like Taylor or FSU’s Cam Akers will likely be available at 56.

Round 3 Pick 70: Chase Claypool, WR Notre Dame

Claypool (6-foot-4, 238 lbs) was by far Notre Dame’s top receiver in 2019, notching a team-high 66 catches for 1,037 yards (15.7 per catch) and 13 touchdowns, ranking top 10 nationally in TD’s.

Although Miami has a successful history of selecting receivers in Round 2, such as Jarvis Landry, a guy like Claypool or potentially USC’s Michael Pittman Jr. could fall to pick 70.

Dolphins Remaining Picks:

Round 2 Pick 7 (39)

Round 2 Pick 24 (56) (from NO for 2019 second round)

Round 3 Pick 6 (70)

Round 4 Pick 30 (136) (from GB)

Round 4 Pick 35 (141) (Compensatory)

Round 5 Pick 7 (153) (from MIA (Josh Rosen) via ARI (Kenyan Drake))

Round 5 Pick 8 (154) (from JAX via PIT (Minkah Fitzpatrick))

Round 5 Pick 27 (173) (from BAL via LAR (Aqib Talib))

Round 6 Pick 6 (185)

Round 7 Pick 13 (227) (from IND (Evan Boehm))

Round 7 Pick (246) (from KC (Jordan Lucas))

Round 7 Pick (251) (Compensatory)

