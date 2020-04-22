Who The Dolphins Have Had Pre-Draft Workouts/Visits With

Mario Houben/ZumaPress.com

Unlike the usual, Chris Grier and the Miami Dolphins have has to find creative ways to meet with potential targets in the 2020 NFL Draft. Whether it be prior to the league halting in-person visits or through a virtual meeting, here are the players the Dolphins have reached out to.

Note: The Miami Dolphins rushed to get Alabama QB Tua Tugavailoa on a visit prior to the NFL stopping visits between college prospects and teams due to the coronavirus pandemic, per Adam Schefter.

Quarterbacks

FIU quarterback James Morgan: A potential third-day pick, Morgan threw for 2,560 yards for 14 touchdowns and 5 interceptions his senior year. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. complimented the 6-foot-4, 213 QB, “He can make the throws, he moves well in the pocket,” Kiper said. “Very competitive, very smart, has great football IQ. Great kid, works hard, loves to study the game, very passionate about the game of football. I like the way James Morgan plays.” The Dolphins met with Morgan at the East-West Shrine Game, per Aaron Wilson.

Utah State quarterback Jordan Love: If the Dolphins want to use pick 18 to draft a QB, Jordan Love is their guy. He threw for 3,402 yards, 20 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. Miami met with Love at the Senior Bowl, via Joe Schad.

Washington quarterback Jacob Eason: A 6-foot-6, 231 pound QB with “elite size and arm talent reminiscent of Carson Palmer” said NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein. Eason is projected to be a round 2 player. In 13 games started, Eason led Washington to a 8-5 record, completing 64.2% of his passes for 3,132 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions. The Dolphins arranged a conference call with Eason, per Barry Jackson.

North Central quarterback Broc Rutter: This D3 prospect threw for 4,591 yards with 56 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He completed over 70% of his passes, leading North Central College to a 14-1 record and the Division III Championship. The 6-foot-2 QB is also the Division III all-time passing leader with 14,265 yards. He is projected to be a late-round pick or undrafted free agent. Miami met with Rutter in March, per Barry Jackson.

Running Backs

Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins: A potential first-round or early-second pick, Dobbins rushed for 2,003 yards in 301 carries (6.7 per carry), recording 21 rushing touchdowns. On the receiving end Dobbins caught 23 passes for 247 yards and 2 touchdowns. Dobbins visited Miami on March 12 and has talked “quite a bit” with Dolphins RB coach Eric Studesville, per Charlie Campbell.

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor: The two-time Doak Walker Award winner and unanimous consensus first-team All-American running back rushed for 2,003 yards on 302 attempts (6.3 per carry), finishing with 21 rushing touchdowns. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. expects Taylor to be a second-round pick, “I think Jonathan Taylor is more of that second round pick probably a first round, maybe a top 15 pick if it was 1985.” said Kiper. “He’s a great runner what he has to do is work on his receiving skills and he’s got to be more secure with the football. He had what 18 fumbles in his career. 15-16 lost.” Dolphins RB coach Eric Studesville met with Taylor at the combine and before his pro day, per Adam Beasley and Barry Jackson.

Georgia running back D’Andre Swift: Swift is Mel Kiper’s first running back being selected in the 2020 Draft, “Swift is the most complete back, he can run, catch, block, he doesn’t fumble, that’s the issue with Jonathan Taylor of Wisconsin.” Said Kiper Jr regarding D’Andre Swift’s potential. “He’s a better receiver, better ball security than JK Dobbins coming out of Ohio State.” His 2019 campaign consisted of 196 rushed (6.2 per carry) for 1,218 yards, finishing with 7 rushing touchdowns. Swift caught 24 passes for 216 yards and a touchdown. Miami planned on bringing in Swift to team headquarters until the NFL banned visits for the time being.

Florida State running back Cam Akers: A potential second-day pick, Akers rushed for 1,144-yards on 231 attempts (5.0 per carry) in 2019, scoring 14 rushing touchdowns and adding 225 receiving yards, catching 30 passes and scoring 4 receiving touchdowns. “He runs with tempo and flow but alters his rush track at a moment’s notice when needed.” said NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein. “He is elusive but lacking the instant burst of a slasher capable of stacking long runs in a single game. Akers has above-average open-field vision once he’s into the second level and looks to run through the tackler’s pads as a finisher.” Miami invited Akers for a top-30 visit but wasn’t able to make the trip due to the NFL ban. He also said he has had a lot of contact with the Dolphins, per Adam Beasley.

LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Another potential second-day pick, Edwards-Helaire rushed for 1,414 yards on 215 attempts (6.6 per carry), recording 16 rushing touchdowns. On the receiving end he was efficient as well, catching 55 passes for 453 yards and a touchdown. ESPN’s Todd McShay referred Edwards-Helaire as “one of the most underrated players in college football this year. Likely second-round pick. He has excellent lateral quickness to make defenders miss in tight spaces and high-end contact balance to break tackles.” Miami invited Edwards-Helaire for a top-30 visit but were not able to make it happen. The Dolphins have held a video conference with him, per Barry Jackson.

Utah running back Zack Moss: The 5-foot-9, 223 pound RB is another projected Round 2 target. His senior year was undoubtedly his best, rushing for 1,416 yards, a 6.0 yards per carry average, along with 15 rushing touchdowns in 13 games played. The Dolphins requested a private facility workout with Moss, per Doug Farrar.

South Carolina running back Rico Dowdle: A potential third-day player, Dowdle ran the 40-yard dash in 4.54 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine. He ran for 498 yards in 106 attempts (4.8 per carry) and 4 touchdowns in 10 games played. The Dolphins met with Dowdle at the Shrine Bowl, per TheDraftNetwork.

Wide Receiver

Texas A&M wide receiver Quartney Davis: The 6-foot-1, 201 pound receiver finished his junior season with 54 receptions, 616 yards, (11.4 average) and four touchdowns. The potential third-day prospect met with Miami at the Senior Bowl, per Charlie Campbell.

Ohio State wide receiver Binjimen Victor: A potential third-day prospect, Victor, 6-foot-4, 198 pounds, ran a 4.6 40-yard dash at the 2020 combine. Victor finished his senior season catching 35 passes for 573 yards (16.4 per catch) and six touchdowns. Miami met with him at the Shrine Bowl, per TheDraftNetwork.

Oklahoma State wide receiver Jordan McCray: The 6-foot-6, 193-pound ran a 4.62-second 40 at the 2020 combine. McCray, a potential third-day prospect caught 19 passes for 237 yards (12.5 per catch) and 2 touchdowns in 9 games played. The Dolphins met with him at the Shrine Bowl, per TheDraftNetwork.

Defensive Front Seven

Ohio State defensive end Chase Young: A projected top-2 pick in the 2020 draft, Young led the nation with 16.5 sacks and six forced fumbles in 12 starts while also tying for fourth in the FBS with 21 tackles for loss among his 46 total stops. His impressive season earned him first-team Associated Press All-American honors, Chuck Bednarik, Ted Hendricks and Bronko Nagurski Awards as the top defender or defensive lineman in the country. Young has said he’s had a few informal meetings at the 2020 combine with the Dolphins, per Alain Poupart.

Alabama defensive line Raekwon Davis: A potential first-round pick, Davis is a 6’6″, 311-pound defensive lineman who has proven to be an issue for many teams in the backfield. “Rugged and powerful with elite physical traits, Davis has the ability to impose his will on opponents and dominate at the point of attack.” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein said regarding the high potential DL. The Dolphins have had the most contact with Davis and “have their eyes set” on him, per Mike Florio.

Mississippi State linebacker Willie Gay Jr: A potential third-rounder, Gay Jr, 6-foot-1, 243 pounds, was held out of eight contests due to NCAA violations his junior year. However, he had a promising sophomore campaign in which he posted 48 stops, 5.5 for loss, five sacks and two interceptions in 13 games with six starts.

North Carolina defensive end Jason Strowbridge: Strowbridge is a Day 3 candidate for The Dolphins. He was an honorable mention All-ACC selection as an 11-game starter in 2018, recording 36 tackles, 7.5 for loss, and 5.5 sacks for the Tar Heels. In 2019, followed recorded a 45-tackle (6.5 for loss), three-sack campaign.

Purdue linebacker Markus Bailey: A potential third day prospect, Bailey started all 13 games his junior year and led Purdue with 115 tackles (nine for loss, 5.5 sacks, one interception). Sadly, Bailey’s senior season was cut short due to a knee injury (14 tackles, two for loss, one sack in four starts).

Nebraska defensive lineman Darrion Daniels: A projected late-round pick, Daniels started 11 games in 2019, garnering honorable mention All-Big Ten honors as he recorded 34 tackles, 3.5 for loss, 1.5 sacks, and one interception.

Michigan defensive end Michael Danna: The 6-foot-2, 262 pound DE is projected to be a Day 3 prospect. His 2019 season composed of 38 total tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble.

Missouri S&T defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton: The Dolphins met with Tershawn Wharton at the Shrine Bowl, per TheDraftNetwork. He totaled 18 tackles for a loss and nine sacks among his 54 tackles in his 2018 season, earning first-team All-GLVC after ranking second in the conference in sacks and tackles for a loss.

North Texas defensive end LaDarius Hamilton: The 6-foot-2, 262 pound DE had a standout 2018 season, earning first-team All-Conference USA honors with 33 tackles, 11 for loss, and 7.5 sacks in 13 games (11 starts). He was an honorable mention All-C-USA selection as a 12-game starter his senior campaign, recording 39 tackles (10.5 for loss) and 8.5 sacks.

Defensive Backs

Alabama safety Xavier McKinney: A potential round 1-2 prospect, McKinney started all 13 games, leading Bama’s defense with 95 tackles (5.5 for loss, three sacks) and finishing among the national leaders with four forced fumbles. He also intercepted three passes, broke up five others and blocked a kick. His impressive season earned him third-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-SEC junior awards.

Auburn cornerback Javaris Davis: A projected round 5 prospect, Davis was 13-game starter, recording 43 tackles, one for loss, two interceptions, and six pass breakups.

Florida State cornerback Levonta Taylor: Taylor appeared in 11 games his senior year, starting 5 games and recording 37 tackles, one sack, one interception, three pass breakups and two quarterback hurries.

Offensive Line

Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas: A projected early Day-1 selection, Thomas started 13 games at left tackle and was awarded first-team Associated Press All-American and first-team all-conference accolades in 2019. Thomas was also named to the Walter Camp All-America First Team and won the SEC Jacob’s Blocking Trophy, the first recipient of the award from Georgia in 21 years.

Alabama offensive tackle Jedrick Wills: The 6-foot-4, 312 pound prospect gained second-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-SEC accolades while starting all 13 games on the year at his right tackle spot. He is expected to be a first-round prospect.

Louisiana Lafayette guard Kevin Dotson: Dotson started in all 14 of Louisiana’s games in 2019. He was named a First Team All-American by the Associated Press, USA Today, Sports Illustrated and Pro Football Focus.

LSU guard Damien Lewis: Lewis earned second-team All-SEC honors for his play at right guard in all 15 games of LSU’s championship run. He was a big piece to the Tigers’ offensive line who won the Joe Moore Award as the top front five in the country.

Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs: Wirfs’ impressive 2019 junior season, playing 10 games at right tackle and 3 at left tackle earned 13 games earned him 2019 second-team Associated Press All-American and Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year honors.

LSU offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles: Charles was part of the Joe Moore Award (top front five in the country) offensive line his junior season. He started nine games at left tackle but also missed six games for disciplinary reasons.

Louisiana Lafayette offensive line Robert Hunt: The four-year started only started the first seven games of his senior season due to a groin injury but still was named first-team All-SBC for his play at right tackle.

USC offensive tackle Austin Jackson: The USC OT started all 13 games at left tackle in 2019, earning first-team All-Pac-12 for his impressive play.

Temple center Matt Hennessy: Hennessy was named third-team Associated Press All-American, first-team All-American Athletic Conference, and was a finalist for the Remington Trophy as the nation’s best pivot in 2019.

Washington center Nick Harris: Harris started all 13 games, earning first-team all-conference honors for his junior season play. He was also a first-team pick his senior year, playing in 12 games.

Michigan guard Michael Onwenu: Onwenu’s 13 starts at right guard were impressive enough to earn him third-team all-conference in both the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Rice offensive tackle Justin Gooseberry: The 6-foot-3, 287 pound OT started 11 games at right tackle, earning Honorable Mention All-Conference USA (CUSA).

