Which UDFA Will Play The Biggest Role For The Dolphins?

Following every NFL Draft, each team analyzes those who weren’t drafted and signs them to fill open spots on their roster.

While all those UDFA may not make the 53-man roster, many have gone on to have Hall of Fame and Super Bowl winning careers. All-time Miami Dolphins great Cameron Wake was signed by the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2005 before going on to be a 5-time Pro Bowler for Miami.

Last year, the Dolphins signed 18 UDFA rookies, including wide receiver Preston Williams, cornerback Nik Needham, running back Patrick Laird, defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter, safety Montre Hartage, and guard Shaq Calhoun. All of which made an impact in 2019.

With more undrafted talent emerging and proving to produce a much needed spark to the team, will Miami strike once more with their 2020 undrafted signings?

2020 Undrafted Free Agents

Currently, the Dolphins have finalized 10 free agent picks.

The clear target in these signings is simple: to continue building up the trenches. Out of the 10 signees, 6 are offensive and/or defensive linemen, along with a variety of skill positions including two wide receivers, one tight end, and one linebacker.

Tyshun Redner, DE, Middle Tennessee State, 6-foot-4, 248-pounds Donell Stanley, C, South Carolina, 6-foot-4, 324-pounds Benito Jones, DT, Ole Miss, 6-foot-1, 316-pounds Nick Kaltmayer, OT, Kansas State, 6-foot-7, 313-pounds (right tackle) Bryce Sterk, Edge, Montana State (signed TE), 6-foot-4, 262-pounds Ray Lima, DL, Iowa State, 6-foot-3, 316-pounds Kirk Merritt, WR, Arkansas State, 6-foot, 208-pounds Matt Cole, WR, McKendree University, 5-foot-10, 197-pounds Kylan Johnson, LB, Pitt, 6-foot-2, 230-pounds Jonathan Hubbard, OT, Northwestern State, 6-foot-5, 274-pounds

2020 Breakout Candidates

Benito Jones- DT, Ole Miss

Ole Miss Athletics

After unexpectedly going undrafted, Jones will quickly prove his worth in the league and make an impacti. Standing at 6-foot-1, 316-pounds, Jones could halt the line and prove to be a player that could withstand possible double-teams if his technique continues to grow.

However, not only is his stature as a defensive tackle something convincing for NFL coaches and scouts, but his statistics at Ole Miss also support his case for being a breakout player on any team. Over his four-year career, Jones tagged in 66 solo tackles, 66 assisted tackles, and 31 tackles for loss.

During his senior year, his stats peaked, recording 10 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks, which was enough to name him to the All-SEC Second-Team. With the central focus this draft on the opposite side of the ball (Offensive Line), Jones could compete with Davon Godchaux and other starters for an impact role on the team.

Donell Stanley- C, South Carolina

Twitter: @Bigdonell72

Stanley emerges as a breakout player waiting to happen for Miami after drawing interest from teams all over the league as soon as the draft came to a close. The 6-foot-4, 324-pound lineman is comfortable playing either center and guard, which is a rare and extremely useful versatile trait that all NFL teams seek out.

He played in 50 games and started in 38 over his six-year career at South Carolina and played in all 12 games his final season with the Gamecocks.

With the Dolphins gassing up the offensive line, Stanley could learn from more experienced linemen such as Ted Karras and see some quality minutes. If he’s able to develop his game furthermore, there’s a possibility for him to be the main starter next year.

According to Pro Football Focus, Stanley’s production on the field was top-tier, as he was the only center who allowed less than five quarterback pressures from over 500 pass-blocking snaps. Apart from that, his mentality and attitude on and off the field are a major shine in his status, as he won the leadership and unselfish teammate awards, which are voted on by his teammates.

Matt Cole- WR, McKendree University

Palm Beach Post

Coming from a Division II school located in downstate Lebanon, McKendree University, Matt Cole was already at a disadvantage from achieving his NFL dreams.

However, his astronomical numbers were something that Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores was not going to pass up. Cole, who measures at 5-foot-10, 197-pounds, was the top receiver as a senior, jotting 43 catches for 939 years and 12 touchdowns.

Apart from being his team’s top target receiver, he was also their main return player, averaging 27.2 yards from kickoffs and 26.0 yards from punts, with one touchdown on each. Moreover, he was given the name ‘Prospect X’ by Sports Illustrated and given the title of “The Deepest Sleeper of the 2020 NFL Draft”. Cole will compete and learn from other smaller and quicker Dolphins receivers including Jakeem Grant and Albert Wilson to polish his playing style and prove his worth towards his new professional team.