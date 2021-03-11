Where Isaiah Wilson’s Power Can Most Benefit The Dolphins: Film Review

AP Photo

The Miami Dolphins have continued their youth movement with the addition of a controversial, but intriguing player.

The Dolphins traded for Tennessee Titans right tackle Isaiah Wilson on Monday in a move where little was spent. Miami sent a 2021 seventh-rounder to the Titans for Wilson and a seventh-round pick in 2022.

Wilson, the 29th overall pick in last year’s draft, brings a lot — and I mean a whole lot — to the table. Let’s break down the trade and see where he fits in Miami’s offensive line.

The good

Size, power and explosiveness.

There aren’t very many human beings that are Wilson’s size (6-foot-6, 350-pounds) who possess his explosiveness and raw power. This shows up in a couple of different ways. First, he has a ton of pop in his hands. These are the kind of plays that make you rewatch the tape. It’s unusual to see players be thrown around like this in an SEC game.

The amount of power that Isaiah Wilson can effortlessly produce is absurd. Some of the strongest hands/pop I've seen. That first dude is #7 overall pick Derrick Brown 👀 pic.twitter.com/zyVrESunzf — George Forder (@GeorgeForder3) March 10, 2021

His explosiveness and pop with his hands help him a lot in pass protection. When pass rushers are trying to bend the edge on him, he’s stellar at cutting them off, and those powerful hands almost always push the rusher completely out of the play.

Wilson's explosiveness and hands make it pretty difficult for anyone to bend around the edge on him. He consistently wins when rushers don't have a counter. pic.twitter.com/GjyFqcBG9z — George Forder (@GeorgeForder3) March 10, 2021

The bad

Immaturity and issues off the field.

Behavior off the field is the biggest red flag when it comes to evaluating Wilson. Between an early-season DUI, a couple of stints on the COVID-19 reserve list and a since-deleted tweet in which Wilson proclaimed he was “done with football as a Titan,” this was far from an ideal rookie season for the big man.

Second chances are difficult to come by in life, and this could be Wilson’s last shot at playing in the NFL. It won’t matter if he can work through some of the flaws in his game if he can’t keep himself out of trouble.

Lack of lateral movement and agility.

To put it simply, Wilson has very poor agility. There aren’t many examples of players with 8.26 second 3-cone drill and 5.07 second shuttle times having good NFL careers at offensive tackle. It doesn’t mean that he can’t find ways to compensate for this shortcoming, but it makes life much more difficult.

The following videos show how this lack of agility exposes him in pass protection. In this three-play series, K’Lavon Chaisson, a first-rounder in 2020, gets Wilson to open his hips and then counters to the inside with a spin or swim move. Wilson doesn’t have the agility or quick feet to recover, and on the third play, he gives up the sack.

It's super easy to throw up some combine numbers and say that Isaiah Wilson will struggle because of his bad shuttle and 3-cone, but this is where it shows up in-game. Mini-thread. pic.twitter.com/c3a8p0LqNp — George Forder (@GeorgeForder3) March 9, 2021

Here’s another example of a spin move putting Wilson in a world of trouble.

Occasionally Isaiah Wilson's arch nemesis, the spin move, gives him real fits. This is going to be a bigger problem as a pro because pass rushers are more refined in the NFL and you can guarantee they'll be watching this film as well. pic.twitter.com/64qfgxJ8bP — George Forder (@GeorgeForder3) March 10, 2021

Poor leverage.

One of my favorite offensive lineman in this upcoming draft is Rashawn Slater out of Northwestern University. He’s an undersized tackle but can bully opposing defenders because he has excellent technique and leverage. Isaiah Wilson is kind of the opposite. Being 6-foot-6 doesn’t help, but it’s very common to see him playing almost completely upright. He has so much raw power that it helped him get away with it in college. However, that will absolutely not work in the NFL.

In the trenches, the lower man usually wins. Wilson gets driven off the ball occasionally because it is difficult for him to have good leverage.. ya know, since he's 6'7. pic.twitter.com/mCnLGZvnWE — George Forder (@GeorgeForder3) March 10, 2021

The bottom line

This is a smart move by Chris Grier. There’s a chance that he’s cut before the start of the preseason and nobody remembers this trade in five years, but it’s still a sound process. Taking low-risk shots on physically gifted players with a pedigree like Wilson — a former five-star recruit out of high school and an All-SEC player — is never a bad idea.

If he fixes some technical issues he may be able to stick at tackle, but I think Wilson will eventually be forced to move inside and play guard, where he can be protected in pass-coverage.