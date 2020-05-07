What To Know Before 2020 NFL Schedule Release

Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL will release its 2020 regular season schedule on Thursday night at 8pm ET.

However, Miami Dolphins fans will be able to access the schedule a half-hour early on the teams website.

We're releasing the schedule early exclusively in our Facebook Group tomorrow night! Join John Congemi and Joe Rose and a few special guests to hear the schedule first! Show starts at 7:25 pm ET, schedule drops at 7:30 pm!



Courtesy of @Pepsi Zero Sugar — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 6, 2020

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the league’s 32 teams this week that they’ll be allowed to release the schedule a full half-hour early on their individual team websites, per CBSSports.Com

“For the first-time ever, each club may release its own game schedule on its owned and operated media platforms at 7:30 p.m. ET, 30 minutes before the NFL Network Schedule Release show begins at 8:00 p.m.,” league spokesman Brian McCarthy said.

Here’s what you need to know before the schedule release:

1st four weeks

According to NFL insider John Clayton, every team will play all four of their inter-conference games to start the season.

.@JohnClaytonNFL tells @937theFan that the NFL schedule will be NFC vs AFC for the 1st 4 weeks of the season. Steelers play the NFC East. So 1st 4 games would be Cowboys, Eagles, Redskins, and Giants. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) May 6, 2020

The AFC East is matching up against the NFC West this year.

The Dolphins have home games scheduled against the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. They have road games scheduled against the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers.



With the Coronavirus pandemic continuing to cause catastrophes around the world, the NFL is moving its five games scheduled for London and Mexico City this season back to the United States.

The Dolphins were set to be the home team versus the Atlanta Falcons in Tottenham’s new facility.

The Dolphins have 8 home games this season, and they won’t have to travel overseas. The UK appearance will most likely be moved back to 2021.

Opponents

The Miami Dolphins’ 2020 schedule will feature home games versus the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, and Cincinnati Bengals.

Miami will travel to face the Bills, Patriots, Jets, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, and Jacksonville Jaguars.