What The Additions Of Chester Rogers, Jeremiah Dinson And Company Mean For The Dolphins

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

The Miami Dolphins have made nine transactions this week, adding six players and cutting three. And as after plenty of deep diving, here’s where each one of the additions fit into Miami’s roster.

Chester Rogers

With wide receivers Allen Hurns and Albert Wilson opting out the 2020 season, the Dolphins scooped up Rogers on a one-year deal. Unlike most of Miami’s recent additions, Rogers has produced in the NFL.

Rogers, 26, went undrafted in 2016 but has started in 22 of his 53 career games, garnering 111 receptions for 1,221 yards and five receiving touchdowns. His best season came in 2018, as he recorded career-highs in receptions (53), receiving yards (485) and touchdowns (2).

This catch by #Dolphins Chester Rogers against his new team 👀 pic.twitter.com/DKmf51SD04 — Via the Source (@ViatheSource) August 10, 2020

Compared to his breakout 2018 campaign, his play was poor in 2019, as he caught 16 passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns.

And while a knee fracture in Week 13 ended Rogers’ season and could excuse for his mediocre stats, there’s no hiding that he struggled to catch the ball.

When breaking it down, Rogers was targeted 72 times and registered 53 receptions in 2018, but in 2019 he was targeted 28 times and posted 16 receptions. Why the lack of targets and receptions? His catch rate.

His catch rate was 73.6-percent in his career-high 2018 season but a below-average 59.3% in 2019, per PlayerProfiler.com.

However, quarterback play could be to blame. With Andrew Luck under center in 2018, the Colts offense produced 4,595 receiving yards, 1,281 more than Jacoby Brissett and Brian Hoyer did in 2019.

Rogers joins a fruitful spread offense that’ll be headlined by either a veteran quarterback that threw for 3,529 yards last season in Ryan Fitzpatrick, or the No. 5 overall pick and arguably the greatest college football quarterback of all time in Tua Tagovailoa.

The shifty route runner could very well thrive in Chan Gailey’s spread offense and be a legit option to be one of Miami’s slot receivers in 2020. He clocked a 4.56 in the 40-yard dash at the 2016 draft combine.

New Dolphins WR Chester Rogers splits two defenders and takes it to the house.



He’s a very interesting addition and could serve as a solid slot option and return man. pic.twitter.com/DVyFEuMsIq — Anthony Yero (@AnthonyYero1) August 15, 2020

The 6-foot, 184 pounder is the sixth tallest receiver on the team and will likely compete with Gary Jennings, 6-foot-2, and Isaiah Ford, 6-foot-2, as a slot option.

Chester is also a viable option as a return man, as he holds a career average of 9.2 yards on 60 punt returns. That average would have tied for sixth in the league in 2019.

Nate Wieting

At 6-foot-4, 244-pounds, Wieting definitely has the frame to be a solid pass/run blocker. However, it’s unlikely that the former Iowa Hawkeye tight end will make the Dolphins’ 53-man roster.

Wieting, who walked-on at Iowa, started nine games last season and tallied 10 receptions for 117 yards.

Mike Gesicki is Miami’s star tight end, and recent acquisition Adam Shaheen is expected to back him up. The Dolphins’ TE room also holds Chris Myarick and Durham Smythe.

They had four tight ends on the roster last season and waived Byrce Sterk Thursday, which could open the door for Wieting if he’s able to perform in training camp.

Brandin Bryant

Bryant, who went undrafted in 2016 out of Florida Atlantic University made his NFL debut last season last year with the Cleveland Browns. He recorded three tackles in four appearances.

The 6-foot-3, 294-pounder lacks the ideal size for a defensive tackle in the NFL, but could make it up with his strength and quickness.

He posted 38 reps of 225 pounds at his pro day, which would have five reps more than the best among defensive lineman who participated in the NFL Combine. His 4.81 40-yard sash would have tied for No. 10 and his 4.24 20-yard shuttle would have been fourth.

Bryant has struggled to stay healthy in the NFL, ending up on the New York Jets’ injured reserve before being waived in 2017. He spent the 2018 season with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the CFL, logging 11 tackles and two sacks in ten games.

Bryant will more than likely have to bulk up to the 305-315-pound range in order to compete for a defensive tackle position, similar to Davon Godchaux — 6-foot-3, 311-pounds — and Christian Wilkins — 6-foot-4, 315-pounds.

Bryant was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, which could prevent him from getting on the field and proving his worth on the team.

Breon Borders

Borders, 24, joins his seventh NFL team, following previous stints with the Oakland Raiders, Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Washington Football Team and Pittsburgh Steelers since being entering the league as a UDFA in 2017.

He appeared in 11 games, starting in one, for the Jaguars last season, and registered seven tackles. Borders was waived on December 3 before being signed by Washington on December 24 and playing in the final game of the season.

He was released by Washington on March 23, signed with the Steelers on April 16 and was waived on Tuesday before signing with the Dolphins Wednesday.

The 6-foot, 190-pounder will have to find room in a pretty stuffed cornerback position group. With Xavien Howard on the physically unable to perform list (PUP) and the reserve/COVID-19 list, Miami picked up Borders as a security option.

Just like when they signed long snapper Rex Sunahara before waiving him days later when rookie Blake Ferguson was activated from the COVID-19 list.

Deatrick Nichols

Nichols, 25, is an addition that could surprise many. The Miami native signed with the Arizona Cardinals after going undrafted in 2018, played in two games as a rookie and was with the team during the 2019 offseason.

And while his playing days in the NFL appeared to have come to an end last year, he enjoyed a career resurgence in the XFL.

The 5-foot-10, 189-pound defensive back garnered a league-high three interceptions, 24 tackles and one sack in five games for the 5-0 Houston Roughriders.

This is the kind of defense @Saints fans can expect from Deatrick Nichols 🔥🔥



He had not one but TWO interceptions in the #TexasThrowdown for the @XFLRoughnecks 💪 pic.twitter.com/vTgxcXO5Ui — XFL on FOX (@XFLonFOX) April 3, 2020

Nichols has played both cornerback and safety throughout his career, so the team’s decision to waive safety Steven Parker and their plan to release safety Adrian Colbert, per Armando Salguero, in addition to the potential loss of Howard could lead to Nichols making the Week 1 roster.

Jeremiah Dinson

Dinson, who was awarded off waivers Friday, becomes the second undrafted rookie out of Auburn to reunite in the secondary with cornerback Noah Igbinoghene.

The Dolphins claimed cornerback Javaris Davis on July 26 but waived him on August 6.

Miami has shown plenty of interest in Auburn’ top prospects, as general manager Chris Grier, coach Brian Flores, defensive coordinator Josh Boyer and other team officials attended a “comprehensive two-day evaluation” at the school in March, per Barry Jackson.

The 6-foot, 191-pound safety was a three-year starter for the Tigers, and notched 214 tackles and four interceptions. And unlike most of the players on the Dolphins’ safety position group, Dinson has proved to be a solid tackler, having led Auburn with 88 tackles in 2019.

He excelled in primetime games last season, collecting 13 tackles (2 for loss) in a win over Oregon which earned him SEC Player of the Week honors. Dinson also posted 15 tackles while partially holding No. 1 Joe Burrow to one touchdown in a road loss to LSU.

His overall play as a senior led to him to an All-SEC Second-Team nod and being named the highest-graded safety in the SEC.

Jeremiah Dinson: The highest-graded safety in the SEC pic.twitter.com/js6ybJtDzT — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 7, 2020

While it may draw questions as to why Dinson went undrafted in April’s draft, an injury he suffered in 2015 is to blame. As a true freshman, he suffered a knee injury in Week 6 which caused him to miss the remainder of the season and take a redshirt year in 2016.

And even though he’s been able to stay on the field over the past three seasons, the injury itself prevented teams from pulling the trigger in the draft.

Only time will tell if the dominant tackler could stick around before the regular season and fit in the Dolphins’ dominant secondary.

Follow @305Sportss and @AnthonyYero1 for more Miami Dolphins news!