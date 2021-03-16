Connect with us

What If Tua Tagoviloa Was Not 100% Healthy As A Rookie?

Miami Dolphins fans can be put into very distinct categories when it comes to how they feel about quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Some say Tua is the guy, so let’s build the team and roll. Others say he’s definitely not the guy, so let’s trade for Deshaun Watson or Russell Wilson. And then some say the jury is still out but they will just trust Miami to make the right decision either way.

Tua’s rookie year was a mixed bag. It also didn’t help that Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert instantly looked like franchise quarterbacks of the future.

In this week’s episode of Talking About Them Dolphins, Jamie Bahamas raises the question of if Tua was 100% healthy in his rookie season?

Does that change your perspective on the future of Tua and the Miami Dolphins?

