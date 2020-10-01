Unpacking Russell Wilson’s Performances Versus The Dolphins

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Once a No. 75 overall draft selection, no quarterback has won more games than Russell Wilson over the course of his career. Now a two-time Super Bowl champion and a seven-time Pro Bowler, Wilson looks to continue his remarkable 2020 campaign against the Dolphins in Week 4.

The 31-year-old has faced the Dolphins twice since entering the league. And coincidentally in both games, he matched up against fellow draft classmate Ryan Tannehill.

Here’s how those matches faired.

Seattle Seahawks (6 – 4) at Miami Dolphins (4 – 6), November 25, 2012.

Both Miami and Seattle went back in forth during a 1 p.m. matchup at Sun Life Stadium which would ultimately serve as an advantage for the home team. Miami would outscore Seattle 17 to seven in the fourth quarter, which was enough to pull off a 24 to 21 upset victory.

Both rookies at the time, Wilson outplayed Tannehill, as he completed 16 consecutive passes at one point, and racked up 224 passing yards, two touchdowns and a passer rating of 125.9. But it was Tannehill who would orchestrate an exceptional final drive and capture his first fourth-quarter comeback win.

The Seahawks finished the 2012 season with an 11-5 record and were eliminated in the NFC Divisional Round. The Dolphins would miss the playoffs with a 7-9 record.

Miami Dolphins (0-1) at Seattle Seahawks (1-0), September 11, 2016.

Wilson and the Seahawks opened the 2016 season against Tannehill and the Dolphins at CenturyLink Field in Seattle. This is always a tough place to play for opposing teams, but neither team could get anything going offensively until late in the fourth quarter.

The first half was a field goal fest and with both teams being shut out in the third quarter and the Seahawks starting the fourth up 6-3. Miami took a 10-6 lead at around the four-minute mark. However, that was too much time for Wilson and company. The Seahawks followed that drive with a methodical touchdown drive of their own, and they would win 12-10.

Wilson finished 27 of 43 for 258 yards, with one passing touchdown and one interception. His two-yard touchdown pass to Doug Baldwin with 31 seconds left would give Seattle the victory.

Short video this week. Every Russell Wilson TD vs the Dolphins pic.twitter.com/v3n69ylK6i — Parker Lewis (@ParkerLewisJR) October 1, 2020

Miami has always been the underdogs when taking on the Wilson led Seahawks. This remains true in the upcoming matchup. Each home team has won in this series so far and Miami fans are hoping that the trend continues.

For more Miami Dolphins Football, like us on Facebook and follow me on Twitter @TheJamieBahamas.