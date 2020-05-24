Tua Tagovailoa To Face Saquon Barkley In Madden Game For Charity

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

As Tua Tagovailoa continues to rehab his hip injury, he’ll take a break on Tuesday, May 26th at 8 p.m. as he’ll go head to head with New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley in EA Sports Madden NFL 20 as part of the Verizon Pay It Forward Live series.

Rookie QB @Tua gets his first taste of @NFL competition 🏈against one of the league’s best: @Saquon. 👑 Find out who wins when the two go head to head in #Madden20 🎮 for small businesses in need on #PayItForwardLIVE—this Tues, 5/26 at 8PM ET/5PM PT, right here on @Verizon. pic.twitter.com/2FDI867WRQ — Verizon (@Verizon) May 22, 2020

The Pay It Forward Live series is a weekly live-streamed entertainment series in support of small businesses affected by Covid-19.

The event will be streamed live on Twitter (@Verizon), Twitch, Yahoo, Verizon’s Facebook page, and Fios Channel 501. The event will be available on Verizon’s platforms for one week following the live stream.

Verizon will donate $10 each time viewers use #PayItForward and tag their favorite small businesses to unlock up to $2.5 million to support the COVID-19 relief efforts of the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC).

“Local businesses are very important to me and my family and now more than ever they really need our support,” said Tagovailoa. “I’m excited to team up with Verizon and Saquon to not only help out, but to bring some football to people’s homes!”

While they face off on Madden, Tagovailoa and Barkley will share and support their favorite local businesses, engage with fans, and create small-business-themed in-game experiences – all while encouraging viewers to visit Verizon.com/PayItForwardLive to do what they can to support local businesses by shopping online, buying a gift card or ordering a meal.

While it may take some time before we see the Miami Dolphins rookie QB on the field, we’ll see how good he is on the sticks, all for a good cause.