Tua Tagovailoa Moving Well In Rehab

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has taken no time off in quest of rehabilitating the season-ending hip injury he suffered at Alabama.

Tagovailoa, 22, is rehabbing at Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center, located in Birmingham, Alabama, relatively close to his former University. The 6-foot-1 quarterback was seen excelling on the fast feet ladder drill in a video released on Thursday.

After undergoing hip surgery last November, there were several concerns about Tagovailoa ever being able to go under center again. Injuries arguably kept the former Crimson Tide from being selected No. 1 in last month’s NFL Draft.

However, Miami was confident in Tagovailoa’s recovery process after sending doctors to the Scouting Combine in February to test Tagovailoa with a physical. He passed it.

It’s unclear if Tagovailoa will see the field this upcoming season, whether it be to give him time off to continue to heal or to let him learn behind a known veteran in Ryan Fitzpatrick.