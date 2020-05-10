Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa Sitting At No. 1 On NFL Shop

Getty Images

Without playing a single snap in the NFL, Dolphins No. 5 pick Tua Tagovailoa already has two of the top-selling jerseys in the league.

Tagovailoa, 22, surpassed Tampa Bay Buccaneers veterans Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, with his white and aqua jerseys being the top-selling jersey on the NFL Shop.

#Dolphins QB @Tua Tagovailoa has the top two selling jerseys on NFL Shop with the home white No. 1 ahead of the aqua. Both ahead of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. — Adam Silverstein (@SilversteinAdam) May 9, 2020

Tagovailoa is also above the 2019 Heisman Trophy Winner and No. 1 pick, Joe Burrow. Many analysts viewed him as the best quarterback in the 2020 NFL Draft, making it staggering to see the insurmountable popularity towards Tagovailoa.

Along with Tagovailoa’s No. 1 selling aqua jersey and No. 2 white jersey, Rob Gronkowski, CeeDee Lamb, Tom Brady, and Joe Burrow make up the rest of the list.

Even though Dolphin fans are ecstatic about Tagovailoa’s arrival, there is a possibility that he won’t see the field in 2020. Coming off a season-ending hip injury last season at Alabama, the Dolphins are likely to put Tua at No. 3 in the depth chart, behind Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen.

Whenever Tagovailoa laces up his cleats this upcoming year, it’ll be a true test to see if the hype surrounding him is indeed true.