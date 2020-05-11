Tua Tagovailoa Agrees To 4-Year, $30 Million Deal With Dolphins

The No. 5 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Tua Tagovailoa, has agreed to a four-year, $30.28 million deal that includes a fifth-year term option with the Miami Dolphins on Monday.
He’ll also get a signing bonus of $19.6M.
Tagovailoa becomes the 5th of 11 draft picks to have agreed to terms with the Dolphins. He is the seventh highest-paid player on the team.
With financial security for him and his family secured, Tagovailoa made sure to treat his mother with a big gift on Mother’s Day. The franchise quarterback bought his mother a Cadillac Escalade.
In addition to the $30.27 million, he has endorsements with Muscle Milk, Bose, and Adidas.