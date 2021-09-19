Tua Sidelined: Should You Care?

Photo via New Castle News

There’s always something to talk about with the Miami Dolphins, and that’s ok. We are here for it.

The Dolphins started the season with a close road victory over a Division rival. Many people were talking about the victory. However, there was another storyline that seemed to grab people’s attention.

Miami’s starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was sidelined twice in favor of backup Jacoby Brissett in short-yardage scenarios. Some fans cringed, as this brought flashbacks of Tua being pulled in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick last season.

The question on many minds was if this is Tua’s team, then why is Miami doing this? In this episode of Talking About them Dolphins, Jamie Bahamas explains whether you should be concerned or applaud the move by the Dolphins.

Listen to the Apple Podcast