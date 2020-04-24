Tu”A” Good Night – Dolphins 1st Round Draft Grade

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Coming into the 2020 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins had to come in bold and not unfazed to make the big play. After trading away All-Pro talent in Minkah Fitzpatrick and Laremy Tunsil during the rebuild process, they couldn’t play it safe on Day 1.

I knew it and the Dolphins knew it too.

Despite all of the rumors about Miami trading up from the 5th pick they stayed put. Before a season-ending hip injury, Tua was projected to be the number one overall pick in this year’s draft. Miami was comfortable with the 2018 Maxwell Award winner’s medical report and made the bold move to take a potentially transcendent talent.

Let me remind you what the Dolphins are getting in Tua. The former Alabama QB has the best career touchdown-interception ratio (7.91, 87 TDs to 11 INTs) in FBS history with a minimum of 70 passing touchdowns, the best QBR (93.5), and yards per attempt (10.88) of any quarterback since 2004.

Grade A

The Dolphins had a plan. The team never wanted to part with Laremy Tunsil but the offer from the Texans was too good to pass on. Miami had to come away from this draft with a replacement for Tunsil, especially because they invested in a quarterback with their first selection. There was a run on offensive linemen with four of the top five being drafted within the first 13 picks. Miami didn’t flinch and was able to draft one of the top five linemen with the 18th pick in Austin Jackson. The 6’5”, 322-pound tackle from USC is obviously big, but he can also move.

“Early-entry tackle prospect who is raw but gifted and is likely to be coveted by a variety of teams, thanks to his true left tackle traits.” Said NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein on the USC offensive lineman. “Jackson has loads of athletic ability and play talent that is waiting to be developed and harvested.”

“Inconsistent hand placement and footwork could be exploited early on if teams try and rush him into the starting lineup, but issues are correctable. He’s scheme-diverse with potential guard flexibility if he improves his strength. He could become an early starter but may offer a wider split between floor and ceiling than some teams might like.”

Grade B+

Miami traded pick No. 30 to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for picks No. 30 and 136 (4th round). The trade adds another draft selection to Miami’s league-high 15 picks.

If you thought pronouncing Tagovailoa was hard, Miami upped the level of difficulty for commentators and fans by selecting Noah Igbinoghene.

All jokes aside, it was hard to see defensive-minded head coach Brian Flores posses three first-round picks and not utilize one on defense. While many expected Miami to select a running back, they played their cards right, as only one running back went in the first round (LSU RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire picked No. 32 overall by Kansas City Chiefs) Miami will have the opportunity to pursue the RB of their choice on day 2.

Igbinoghene is a physical player and thrives in man coverage. Having these traits will help him to find the field as a rookie under Flores’ amoeba defense, even on a team that has Xavien Howard and Byron Jones.

Grade B+

1st Round Grade: A-

Miami concludes their first-round selections, entering Day 2 with 12 picks remaining.

