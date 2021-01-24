This Should Be Miami’s Next Offensive Coordinator

Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle

Brian Flores accepted the daunting task of returning the Miami Dolphins to greatness. Flores and Chris Grier tore everything down to build from the ground up, and rightfully so.

Flores and company have righted the ship on many fronts. However, one area remains unsolved. The Dolphins are still searching for solutions on offense. With that, they are once again looking for a new offensive coordinator. This will be the fourth person to hold that job in as many years.

Several candidates have been rumored to be targeted by the Dolphins. Some of them being internal and others intriguing names from other clubs and the college ranks.

Jamie Bahamas states who he thinks is the ideal candidate for the job in the latest episode of Talking About Them Dolphins.

