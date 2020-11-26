The Miami Dolphins Have Plenty To Be Thankful For

Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images

It’s that time of the year where we all look back and reminisce on the things that we are thankful for. Here’s a look at what the Miami Dolphins are celebrating.

Meaningful December football games.

Last season, the Dolphins entered December with a 2-9 record, which was one of the worst records in the league at the time. The focus outside of the organization was on if Miami would have the first overall pick and who they would be drafting with that pick.

However, this year, the Dolphins will enter December with potentially seven wins. Miami is in the thick of the playoff hunt and even have a realistic chance at the division title.

A dominant defense.

Xavien Howard is currently tied for the league lead in interceptions with six. Emmanuel Ogbah is ranked in the top five in sacks with eight on the season.

To put all of that in perspective, Miami only had 13 interceptions as a team last season. Meanwhile, Howard is trying to make a push for that total all by himself this year. The Dolphins also finished dead last in the league in sacks last season. Ogbah already has more sacks than any member of the 2019 Dolphins. The unit as a whole has been great from Kyle Van Noy to Andrew Van Ginkel. This team has gone from giving up the most points to one of the teams allowing the fewest a year later.

A respectable rookie class.

Whether it’s Raekwon Davis, Tua Tagovailoa or Solomon Kindley, Miami is getting quality snaps from a number of its rookies. No one hits on all draft picks, but the Dolphins hit on enough of them this year that they have something to build on going forward.

Very Special Teams.

Jakeem Grant has an 88-punt return for a touchdown this season. He is so dangerous in that regard that teams are starting to consistently punt the ball out of bounds in order to avoid him. Then there’s Jason Sanders, who has been near perfect this season and is currently third in field goals made this season.

Head coach Brian Flores.

Flores was the man Miami wanted and it looks like he was the man they needed. The Dolphins are still in rebuild mode. And with a difficult schedule, many people didn’t believe winning and rebuilding could occur concurrently. Coach Flo has left many scratching their heads with some of his decisions. They are also scratching their heads trying to figure out how he has the team on pace for a double-digit win season after starting 0-7 just a year ago.

There are so many other things to be thankful for as Dolphins Fans. Post in the comments what you are thankful for this season!

