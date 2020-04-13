The History of Having 3 First Round Picks

Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have three picks in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Fins fanatics have been excited because they have been sold that this was a key part of the longterm rebuild. Fans endured the team taking a calculated step backward in order to take two steps forward.

However, This has occured before.

The NFL Draft format switched to seven rounds in 1994. After the format change there have been six teams that drafted three players in the first round.

1995 NFL Draft – Carolina Panthers

Coincidentally, the Carolina Panthers drafted 5th overall in 1995 and the Dolphins have the 5th pick in 2020. Carolina selected quarterback Kerry Collins of Penn State with that fifth pick. Many project that the Dolphins will also be going with a quarterback with their first pick.

Kerry Collins spent four seasons with the Panthers, making a Pro Bowl appearance in 1996.

The Panthers selected cornerback Tyrone Poole with their 22nd pick. Poole was a good player, finishing his 13-year career with 2 Super Bowl rings. Sadly, he didn’t earn any of them while playing for Carolina. In fact, Poole’s first championship ring came against the Panthers as a member of the New England Patriots. His tenure with the Panthers was extremley short, spending 2 seasons with Carolina before being traded to the Indianapolis Colts.

With the 29th pick the Panthers selected offensive tackle Blake Brockermeyer. In four years with Carolina, Brokermeyer started all but three games.

1995 Carolina Panthers – How They Did that Year

1995 was the inaugural season for the Carolina Panthers, finishing with the best win/loss (7-9) record ever for an expansion team. Furthermore, the Panthers followed up that season by making it to the NFC Championship Game in 1996 led by Pro-Bowl quarterback Kerry Collins.

2001 NFL Draft – St. Louis Rams

The St. Louis Rams went all-in on defense with their three picks in the 2001 NFL Draft. With the 12th pick the Rams selected defensive tackle Damione Lewis from the University of Miami. Lewis’ career was highlighted by injuries that kept him from maximizing his potential. He never made the pro-bowl, spending five seasons with the Rams.

With the 20th pick, the Rams drafted safety Adam Archuleta. Archuleta was a starter from the beginning and a key contributor on defense. Nonetheless, he never made it to the Pro-Bowl, but did make a name for himself in his time with the Rams. Accordingly, the Washington Redskins made him the highest-paid safety in the NFL in free-agency following his departure from the Rams.

Florida native Ryan Pickett was selected with the 29th pick. Pickett’s career started slow and he was the back-up defensive tackle in his rookie season. Pickett picked up his play a little in his second season and became a starter. He spent five years with the Rams before moving to the Greenbay Packers, winning a Super Bowl with them in 2010.

2001 St. Louis Rams – How They Did that Year

The Rams set a franchise record that still stands today for wins in a season. St. Louis also won all of their away games that season. They made it all the way to the Super Bowl that season, ultimately falling to the New England Patriots. It should be noted that although they improved in the 2001 season, the Rams were not a “worst to first” story, winning 13 games in 1999 and 10 games in 2000.

2013 NFL Draft – Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings drafted defensive tackle Sharif Floyd out of the University of Florida with their 23rd pick. Floyd didn’t exactly light it up with the Vikings, struggling with injuries. His career was ultimately cut short because of lingering nerve damage. Sharif spent four seasons in the NFL, all with the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings did much better with their next pick, selecting Miami native Xavier Rhodes from Florida State University with the 25th pick. Rhodes was an All-Pro cornerback and three-time Pro-Bowler. He spent seven years with the Vikings before being released. Rhodes signed a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts just this offseason.

With their 29th pick, the Vikings selected wide receiver Codarrelle Patterson. A special teams ace, Patterson made the Pro-Bowl three times, two of them with the Vikings. Patterson has six All-Pro selections, three of which came as a member of the Vikings. He was also recently named to the NFL 2010s All Decade Team.

2013 Minnesota Vikings – How They Did that Year

The Vikings went 5-10-1 in 2013. This was a major step-back after going 10-6 the year before. The season was clearly a disappointment for the Vikings, ultimately firing head coach Leslie Frazier.

2017 NFL Draft – Cleveland Browns

Myles Garrett was the number one overall pick in 2017. Garret has currently lived up to the hype and is one of the top defenders in the league. Myles Garrett did have a major misstep on the field in an altercation with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph. Garret removed Rudolph’s helmet and hit him in the head with it. This resulted in an indefinite suspension. Garrett was just recently reinstated.

With the 25th pick the Browns selected safety Jabrill Peppers. Some analysts question if the Browns effectively used Peppers, however, he has not lived up to the first round billing so far. Peppers was included in the Browns trade with the New York Giants to acquire Pro-Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

With the 29th pick the Browns selected David Njoku. The former University of Miami tight end worked his way up to become a permanent fixture in the starting line-up in 2018. Injuries have impacted his early career, forcing him to miss the majority of the 2019 season.

2017 Cleveland Browns – How They Did that Year

You can’t do any worse than 0-16. That was the 2017 Cleveland Browns. This was their follow-up to their 1-15 record in the previous season. The Browns are still looking for a winning season after going 7-8 in 2018 and 6-10 in 2019.

2019 NFL Draft

Two teams tripled down in the first round in 2019. The New York Giants and Oakland Raiders both had three picks acquired through their own rebuilds.

2019 NFL Draft – Oakland Raiders

The Oakland Raiders selected defensive end Clelin Ferrell sixth overall, running back Josh Jacobs with the 24th pick and safety Jonathan Abram with the 27th. Jacobs had a breakout first season with 1,150 yards, 7 touchdowns, and no fumbles. Abram was not as fortunate, his season-ending after the first game due to injury.

2019 Oakland Raiders – How They Did that Year

The Raiders finished the season 7-9, improving slightly from their 4 -12 record from the previous year.

2019 NFL Draft – New York Giants

The Giants selected quarterback Daniel Jones with the 6th pick, defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence with the 17th, and cornerback Deandre Baker with the 30th. The most notable player of this group so far has been Daniel Jones, replacing Eli Manning as the Giants starting quarterback.

2019 New York Giants – How They Did that Year

The New York Giants finished the season with a 4-12 record.

What This All Means

The goal of drafting in the first round is to find players that will have an immediate impact to your organization. They are also expected to be long term investments that contribute to longstanding success.

While the draft and even more specifically the first round is just one element to building a successful team, making the right choice can be a huge boost for a franchise.

Applying the Results to the Dolphins

In a list of 18 players, there were less than a handful of Pro Bowlers and no MVPs. The Miami Dolphins will be looking to outperform past history.

The Dolphins could also take a page from the 2000 New York Jets and add a fourth first round pick.

Taking a more holistic view, if the Dolphins could somehow ace the entire draft and assuming they made the right moves in Free Agency, results similar to the 2001 Rams are in the realm of possibility.