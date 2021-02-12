The Dolphins’ Quest To Super Bowl LVI Has Begun

Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images

Super Bowl LV is in the books. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers became the first team to play in and win the big game in their home stadium. The Bucs also did so in a dominant fashion by dispensing of the previous champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The bar has been set.

Super Bowl Champions can be compared to the Greek mythological creature Hydra. As the legend goes, chop off one head and two more grow in its place.

Multiple teams set out to emulate Kansas City’s success last season. Team’s attempted to add speed and gimmicks to their offenses to catch up to them. The Buccaneers took a different approach, as they focused on moving away from their young gunslinger quarterback and turned to the steady-handed Tom Brady, who’s quite familiar with what it takes to win championships.

Once Brady was onboard, others flocked to play with him on what was already a Tampa Bay team with weapons on offense and defense.

What will the Dolphins do?

If anyone can tell you that they know Miami’s detailed plans for next season, they’re lying. That’s because the Dolphins do a good job of keeping information close to the vest. The other reason is Brian Flores and Chris Grier are becoming known for unpredictable decisions. However, there are some things that we do know.

Miami is aggressive.

In 2020, the Dolphins led the NFL in total Free Agency spending. Their acquisitions accounted for $236,757,500 in total value. The next closest team spent only $135 million.

Nonetheless, it was smart spending, as it only accounted for $60.5 million against the 2020 cap. Free agency was heavily focused on the defense with some attention placed on the offensive line.

2020 Free Agents (Average Annual Salary):

CB – Byron Jones $16.5M

LB – Kyle Van Noy $12.8M

DE – Shaq Lawson $10M

G – Ereck Flowers $10M

DE – Emmanuel Ogbah $7.5M

RB – Jordan Howard $4.9M

C – Ted Karras $3M

LB – Kamu Grugier-Hill $3M

S – Clayton Fejedelem $2.9M

LB – Elandon Roberts $2M

S – Kavon Frazier $1M

WR – Chester Rogers $0.9M

Expect Miami to be just as aggressive in Free Agency this offseason because they had such a good return on their investment. The Dolphins will be looking to add yet another crop of players under 30 years of age.

Speaking of Free Agents…

Here’s a list of Dolphins that are entering Free Agency:

QB – Ryan Fitzpatrick

RB – Matt Breida

LB – Kamu Grugier-Hill

C – Ted Karras

LB – Vince Biegel

P – Matt Haack

LB – Elandon Roberts

S – Kavon Frazier

RB – DeAndre Washington

WR – Isaiah Ford

WR – Mack Hollins

QB – Jake Rudock

LT – Juliėn Davenport

DT – Davon Godchaux

LB – Calvin Munson

CB – Jamal Perry

CB – Nik Needham

T – Adam Pankey

Based on trends from the past two years, half of these players won’t be returning.

Dolphins are a different breed.

Miami won’t copy the Buccaneers’ blueprint in the quest for a championship. With their multitude of draft picks, the Dolphins will keep the youth movement going. Miami also won’t copy Kansas City, especially after the Chiefs’ lack of depth on the offensive line was exposed in Super Bowl LV.

Look for the Dolphins to create their own brand of football. The unique style all to their own might be just what is needed to move Miami to the top of the pack.