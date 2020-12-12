The Chiefs Owe The Dolphins And It’s Time To Pay

Kevin Wexler-USA TODAY Sports

You read that right.

The Kansas City Chiefs owe the Miami Dolphins, and head coach Andy Reid knows it. You may ask for what exactly?

Well, in Week 17 of the 2019 season, the Chiefs not only needed to win their final game but they also needed the then Dolphins (4 – 11) to defeat the Patriots (12 – 3) in New England. Anything less and the Chiefs miss out on the first-round playoff bye.

As fate would have it, Miami pulled off the upset and the Chiefs went on their way to become Super Bowl LIV Champions. Coincidentally, the Super Bowl was hosted by Hard Rock Stadium and the city of Miami.

As I said, Reid knows he has a debt to settle. The proof is that he sent Miami’s head coach Brian Flores Kansas City barbecue following the game to show his appreciation.

The Chiefs Are Not the Patriots

Kansas City’s offense is a thing of beauty. They have the NFL’s top player or close to it at every skill position. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is leading the league in passing yards with 3,815 and is third in touchdowns with 31. Tyreek Hill is leading the league in touchdown receptions (13). Not to mention that Hill is also third in yards (1,079), just behind TE Travis Kelce, who’s second with 1,114 yards.

On top of all of this, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is just outside of the top 10 in rushing yards and they added Le’Veon Bell to the backfield midseason.

This equates to the most dangerous offense in the league. Coach Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy also know how to use these weapons. Kansas City’s game-plan has changed week to week and sometimes quarter by quarter. Their playbook also seems to include every play ever invented.

Enough About the Chiefs

Ironically, the Chiefs did not realize that Miami’s Week 17 victory was a bad omen for them. Flores was able to take a team mainly comprised of waiver wire pickups and defeat his former team. Miami didn’t even have their best defensive player Xavien Howard active for the game as he was out on Injured Reserve.

A year later, Flores has reinforcements on defense. Howard is back and the Dolphins added Byron Jones, Elandon Roberts, Kyle Van Noy and Emmanuel Ogbah, who was formerly of the Chiefs. These guys have been paired with players that made the cut from the previous season and two solid years of a rookie draft class. This group is responsible for the best scoring defense in the league, holding teams to 17.7 points per game. Miami’s defense also has the longest active takeaway streak.

Payback is a “______”

Not what you’re thinking. In this case, payback is a win. You probably took notice that this story focused on Kansas City’s offense and Miami’s defense. That is because they are the league’s best.

But this game won’t be decided by either unit. The Chiefs’ offense is too good and can’t be stopped. The best to hope for is to slow them down. On the flip side, Miami’s defense has been consistent and will do their part; equally unstoppable.

This game will be decided by the winner between Miami’s offense and Kansas City’s defense. Whichever unit gets the best of this matchup wins the game. This is where the intrigue goes to Miami. The Dolphins have not opened things up with Tua Tagovailoa under center…..yet. This will be the week where they have to and where they will.

The Chiefs nor anyone else has seen anything that would prepare them for what a full-tilt offense lead by Tua looks like.

Coach Flores only cares about one thing when it comes to football and it ain’t barbecue. Flores cares about winning and that payback he’s looking for is in the form of a home win over the Super Bowl Champs.