Solo D And The Dolphins Set To Welcome Mac Jones To NFL

Doug Murray/Associated Press

Music and sports go together like peanut butter and jelly. Both are great alone, but together it’s an entirely new elevated experience.

For 11 years, Solo D of Miami Sports Music has been releasing Miami Dolphins hype music. Since he started this Dolphins With Attitude (DWA) trend in 2010, he has released a song for every Dolphins’ game without fail.

This year is no different. If you’re looking for something to get you hyped for the season opener, look no further.

To kick off the 2021 season, Solo D has released “Slip Slap.” The song commemorates another chapter in the New England Patriots and Dolphins rivalry. It also highlights the Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa quarterback matchup.

“I wanted to send a proper welcome to Mac Jones,” Solo D said.

The song has a catchy hook that will be sure to have you singing along after a few seconds of listening.

To hear other hits from Solo D be sure to check out MiamiSportsMusic.com.