Ryan Fitzpatrick To Support Tua, But Wants To Start

Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images

Just like many Miami Dolphins fans, Ryan Fitzpatrick wants to see Tua Tagovailoa on the football field. But for now, the veteran quarterback wants to be the starter in week one.

Some of what Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick had to say about Tua Tagovailoa today on a zoom call with reporters. Not surprising, all class and one hell of a beard.https://t.co/DpygiRxjoy pic.twitter.com/l3FJ97AnVR — Will Manso (@WillManso) May 21, 2020

“I’m as competitive as they come, so I want to go out and start. I know there’s a lot of forces that go into it from all kinds of different sides so whether that happens or not who knows,” Fitzpatrick said in a Zoom meeting. “But I know in order for our team to be successful, whoever is playing, that quarterback room has to be successful. Whether that’s me out there, doing everything I can to put the team in position to win or whether that’s Tua out there doing it.”

Rocking a quarantine beard and hairstyle that he says hasn’t been cut since the COVID-19 shutdown in March, Fitzmagic said he wants to put the team in the best position to win.

“I’m going to do the best I can to help him to make sure our position is doing the things to make our team win. That’s my mentality. That’s how I think about it. You know me very well from last year, and you know I want to be out there competing on Sundays.”

There are only two people in the world I trust with my beard and hair. – Ryan Fitzpatrick pic.twitter.com/QvYz889lS0 — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) May 21, 2020

Fitzpatrick, 37 and entering Year 16, said that he’s excited and ready to mentor his rookie quarterback.

“I’m excited for [Tagovailoa] to be here. I loved watching him play in college. I think he’s going to be an awesome addition to the team for a long time.”

The determined veteran has seen just about every situation possible with the eight teams he has played for in his NFL career.