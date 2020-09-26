Ryan Fitzpatrick Sets Numerous Records In Win, Joins Walter Payton In Books

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Ryan Fitzpatrick led the Dolphins to a dominating 31-13 victory over the Jaguars Thursday night. And in doing so, he made some NFL history.

Fitzpatrick joined all-time great Walter Payton in the record books as one of two players since 1948 to finish with two passing touchdowns, one rushing touchdown, 20 rushing yards and a reception in a single game.

Fitzpatrick completed 18 of his 20 passes — with the last one being to himself — for 160 yards and two touchdowns. His 90.0 completion percentage set a single-game franchise record (minimum 20 attempts).

He added 39 rushing yards and a score on the ground en route to proving to Gardner Minshew II that the beard is superior to the mustache. And Fitzpatrick’s lone reception was just the third in his 16-year career and his first since 2013.

The 37-year old completed his first 12 passes, which is a career-high. He also notched 21 consecutive completions (dating back to last week), marking the second-most in Dolphins history.

“Fitz is out of his mind,” said tight end Mike Gesicki, who connected with his quarterback on a 15-yard touchdown strike. “He’s (37) and playing like he’s 23. You see the fun he has. After I scored, we came off the field chest bumping and screaming. It’s so much fun to play with him.”

The victory itself made Fitzpatrick the first player since at least 1950 to record six wins over the same opponent with six teams. The beloved journeyman now holds a 6-2 record as a starter versus Jacksonville and has defeated them as a member of the Bengals, Bills, Titans, Texans, Jets and Dolphins.

Of course, Fitzpatrick also earned his right to remain as Miami’s starting quarterback over rookie Tua Tagovailoa. And he’s set to break some more records before he hands the torch to Tua.

Fitzpatrick passed Phil Simms and John Hadel on the all-time passing yards list (33,565) and sits at No. 34 on it. He’s 503 yards behind Alex Smith for No. 33 and 618 yards behind Tony Romo for No. 32.

Fitzpatrick (214) passed Terry Bradshaw and Matt Hasselback and tied with John Brodie for No. 35 on the all-time passing touchdowns list. He’s four touchdowns behind Joe Flacco for No. 34 and 22 away from joining George Blanda and Russell Wilson as No. 30.

The Dolphins’ QB1 has found life following a season-opener in which he threw three interceptions. He has accounted for 488 passing yards, five total touchdowns and zero interceptions in the past two games.

The Dolphins will need the same momentum from Fitzmagic heading into a matchup against the undefeated Seattle Seahawks.

“It’s why I still play,” Fitzpatrick said. “I enjoy playing, especially when you’re having success. I feel like the luckiest guy in the world sometimes getting to go outside and play football with my friends.”