Opinion: NFL 2020 Pre-Draft Final Thoughts

It’s finally here! Ever since the Miami Dolphins began to build for the future, (A.K.A. Tanking), Fins fans have been looking at the 2020 NFL Draft as the final piece of the masterplan that is coming together.

Well, ’twas the night before the draft’ and here are my final thoughts.

Thought #1 – Plenty of Options

With the exception of cornerback, every position could use an upgrade; including the wide receivers. As I mentioned in my wide receivers pre-draft review, there is a lot of potential in that current WR core, however, the problem is potential can spoil quickly and become poison.

With that said, if the opportunity presents itself to make the unit stronger, go for it. The fact that pretty much every position is a target in this draft should make life easier for the Dolphins’ decision-makers. Unexpected gems will fall and Miami should take advantage of every opportunity that falls to them.

Thought #2 – Be Aggressive

The Dolphins have 14 picks but they shouldn’t draft 14 players. Many of the later round picks or comparable players will be available as un-drafted free agents.

With that said, the Dolphins should stay put at the 5th pick. With all positions being under construction, there are a plethora of options at 5. Unless their target is Joe Burrow, Miami should be able to get “their guy” with the fifth pick, whether its a quarterback or offensive tackle. After the fifth pick, the Dolphins should be aggressive and look into making moves, whether it’s moving up early or stacking up on mid-round picks.

Thought #3 – Beware of the Brilliance of Belichick

Today, Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement to join Brady in Tampa. On NFL Network and social media there were two reactions to this. The first was about how great the Tampa Bay Bucs are going to be this year. The other reaction was about how much disdain Brady and Gronk must have had for Belichick leading to this outcome.

I have a different thought. Over the years, Belichick has traded and let good players walk (Brady and Gronkowski). However, Bellicheck always seems to pull the trigger at just the right time as those players usually command compensation that does not match their future performance.

In this case Brady left on his own, but Brady may only have a couple of years left and if he balls out, the Patriots will be rewarded with a compensatory draft pick in 2021. That’s a Bill Belichick type move.

For Belichick, the Gronkowski trade was the gift that keeps on giving. Gronk was never coming back to play for the Pats, hence no value. But Belichick was able to score a fourth-round pick for him.

The Patriots are armed to do damage in this draft also. If Belichick and the Pats execute this draft better than the Dolphins, that could spell another decade of dominance and not for the good guys.

Thought #4 – The Last Dance

This isn’t Dolphins related, but I am a sports fan and there was no way I was missing the ESPN special “The Last Dance!” I am glad I didn’t because I have my new favorite quote.

“I said to Michael, ‘you’re not thinking about the risk-reward ratio,'” Reinsforf said. “If you had a terrible headache and I gave you a bottle of pills and nine of the pills would cure you and one of the pills would kill you, would you take a pill?”

Jordan’s response: “It depends on how f—ing bad the headache is.”

Ever since Marino, the Dolphins have been looking for a franchise quarterback. For anyone that says “Fins Up,” the headache is bad, really bad.

The Dolphins have to take a shot at finding that guy in this draft. Do not play it safe and just ride with Rosen or Fitzpatrick. Many still believe that Rosen could be the guy, and while that is possible, it doesn’t hurt to stack the deck. The Dolphins should not settle for any quarterback in the draft or draft a developmental guy. Yes the quarterback “pill” might kill you, but it might also be the next face of the franchise that sees you! This is a chronic migraine; take the pill!

Thought 5 – This is Going to Be Fun

No matter how it plays out, there are no other live sports going on right now while the world is on lockdown. That means the NFL will take centerstage and the Miami Dolphins will be the stars of the show. Dolphins fans get ready for some action!

