Marino’s 13 is Sacred. End of Discussion!

There is probably a “writer’s code” where I am just supposed to admire another’s writers work for its quality regardless of my position on it.

However, Orlando Sentinel’s Mike Bianchi recently wrote a polarizing piece making the case to un-retire Dan Marino’s jersey number 13 and gift it to rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. I felt it necessary to be the voice of Miami faithful.

Mike Bianchi felt as if Marino gave up the No. 13 it could make him “a South Florida hero all over again,” said Bianchi. “If he held a big news conference and generously presented the No. 13 to Tua.”

“it’s not like un-retiring the No. 13 and giving it to Tua is going to diminish Marino’s greatness. In fact, it would actually be honoring Marino’s legacy to give his number to a special prospect like Tua.”

Even the idea to think of giving Tagovailoa, a rookie, such an admired number in Miami Dolphins history is nonsense to say. Not to mention the pressure it gives Tua early on in his career.

Being one of just a handful of quarterbacks ever drafted in the first round by the Miami Dolphins adds pressure. Being the second quarterback drafted in the 2020 draft adds pressure. Proving the skeptics wrong that question if he can return to form and stay healthy adds pressure. Being expected to be the next great quarterback in Miami since Marino adds pressure!

Could you imagine if the Bulls had un-retired Jordan’s 23 for Derrick Rose? (Crazy right!) Rose was the hometown kid and #1 overall pick and no one even considered the notion.

Marino’s 61,361 passing yards and 420 touchdowns earn him the right of every honor we can bestow on him. Add that to the fact that Marino once held every major passing record in an error that did not favor quarterbacks makes him untouchable.

Tua Tagovailoa has not even had his first practice with the Miami Dolphins yet. We need to all give him a chance to be his own guy. Dan Marino had that chance and Tua deserves his.

I pray that Tua is the next great Miami Dolphin quarterback. It will also be nice to have another generational talent in Tua for Miami Dolphins fans to appreciate as their own.

Mike, I admire you as a writer and your article was well written. However, I think I speak for many when I say this.

There will only be one #13 ever for the Miami Dolphins.

