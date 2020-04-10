Open Letter to Tom Brady

Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Dear Tom Brady,

Before you try to say you don’t know me, I assure you that you do! Let me refresh your memory. I was one of those millions of viewers cheering as you lost your last regular-season game as a Patriot. I was one of the many that celebrated like the Dolphins just won the Super Bowl after the Miami Miracle.

Yes, I am that guy. I am a Miami Dolphins Fan.

Tom I am really upset with you! Even more so than after every win against the Dolphins. Even more so than after every Patriots’ AFC East Title or every Super Bowl win during your time.

Brady, I am upset with you because by signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, you deprived me of the chance of seeing the Dolphins take the AFC East crown from you.

Yes, I know it took many years, but the Dolphins finally got their act together. The Dolphins have found a capable coach in Brian Flores. Chris Grier has been making smart moves in building the team. This was and still is the Dolphins Moment.

Mark my words. The Miami Dolphins will have a top-five defense this year. The pairing of Byron Jones and Xavien Howard will not disappoint. The additions of Kyle Van Noy, Shaq Lawson, and Emmanuel Ogbah immediately give Flores the type of defense that will frustrate any offense.

The Dolphins offense is still under construction, but expect fireworks on draft night!

I honestly wish you the best in Tampa. I actually want you to be extremely successful. That would help fuel my dreams of the Dolphins defeating you in the Super Bowl one day. I know it might not be this year, but you did say in that Super Bowl commercial that you are planning on sticking around for a while.

Brady, the Dolphins still have you in their sights and are still coming for you.

Signed,

Dolphins Fans