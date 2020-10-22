Open Letter to Ryan Fitzpatrick – Signed Dolphins Fans

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Dear Ryan,

You signed with the Dolphins at a time when we needed you most. After 20 previous quarterbacks since the great Dan Marino, you proudly took the challenge to lead a rebuilding team.

From the day you signed with the Dolphins many clamored for the team to “Tank for Tua.” You kept your head high, beard long, and led the Dolphins to a win in five of their last seven games of 2019. Not to mention you capped it all off by sleighing the dragon in New England. You set Tom Brady on a path out of Foxborough with the 27-24 season finale victory over the Patriots.

Some people even said Josh Rosen was “The Chosen One,” and you tried to help him too. But as he faltered, you used your magic to build a winning foundation in Miami.

Your leadership elevated the Dolphins from any chances at the first overall pick. However, Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins were destined to write their story together.

You are the most gracious leader and mentor that anyone could ask for. If Tua is successful, he will be sure to owe some of his success to you.

This year you made Dolphins’ fan believe. After a 3-3 start and second place in the AFC East, not a day goes by without someone mentioning Dolphins and playoffs in the same sentence. This is all because of you and your imprint on the organization.

As you pass the torch on to Tua, please know that Miami fans will never forget you. Your magic might be just what was needed to break the curse and return the Dolphins to glory.

Thank you for bringing the magic back to the real Magic City!

PS: If you sign with the Patriots next year we take it all back