Open Letter to Cam Newton

Dear Cam Newton,

I have to tell you, most Miami Dolphins fans were indifferent about you before the news broke on June 28, 2020. Honestly, some of them dreamed of you suiting up for the Dolphins earlier in the year. Instead, you joined the dark side.

Things have really changed now though. You’re now Tom Brady’s successor and the projected starting quarterback for the New England Patriots and boy, did you step in it.

First, let me give respect where it’s due. Your rookie year was out of this world, doing things people have never seen before. Being the first rookie to throw for over 400 yards in their debut is quite impressive.

Your MVP season in 2015 with 50 total touchdowns by air and ground including the playoffs is nothing short of spectacular.

Well, that was then and this is now. You know the Patriots are evil. You even mocked Tom Brady on deflate-gate.

The old saying is “if you can’t beat em, join em.” But this is different from that. You’re in a rebound relationship with the Patriots and those never end well. Someone is going to walk away feeling used and scarred for life. Odds are that is going to be you.

From the Dolphins perspective, the timing could not be worse for you. Brady knew it and you’re going to find out also.

Last season, the Dolphins recorded a league-low 23 sacks. However, the Miami defense has been retooled. The additions of Emmanuel Ogbah, Kyle Van Noy, and Shaq Lawson; coupled with the maturation of Christian Wilkins, Davon Godchaux, and Raekwon Davis are going to make life very difficult for you behind center.

Not to mention the rookie additions of Noah Igbinoghene, Curtis Weaver, and Jason Strowbridge to a defense that’s already loaded with the best cornerback duo in the league of Byron Jones and Xavien Howard.

Sorry to say it Superman, but the Dolphins got your kryptonite.

P.S. Good call on the Peloton workouts though. Great way to keep fit during a pandemic!

Signed,

Dolphins Fans

