Nonis: What Just Happened? The Backstory Behind Miami’s Win Over L.A.

The Dolphins were kind of the underdogs, but they ended up being the dog whisperers.

Heading into the big day.

Since October 21, Dolphins fans – and non-fans – were counting the day’s until rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s first start against the very possible playoffs contenders Rams.

Seeing them give a hard time to the Bills and beat the Bears – both with winning records – was a bit worrying, especially with Jared Goff at quarterback and defensive tackle Aaron Donald as arguably the biggest weapon in the league. Additionally, the Rams’ offense was also top-five in numerous categories.

On top of this, Miami announced Tagovailoa as a starter for the match, hence the odds weren’t on their side; not to mention the mighty Rams defense and their five previous victories heading into Hard Rock Stadium.

Working hard.

Coach Brian Flores stated that his guys had been doing their job, and doing it well. When asked about Tua’s ability to get rid of the ball in comparison to Ryan Fitzpatrick, he claimed everyone had a different skill set for each situation and team. This time, he looked a bit more relaxed and open.

It’s worth mentioning that Flores talked about run-pass-options and how Miami hadn’t shown a lot of them lately, but they had practiced them both offensively and defensively during the past week.

Let’s remember Miami’s defense is ranked No. 12 – not bad for a team under reconstruction – heading into the game; it was No. 14 the previous week. Let’s see how much it changed after Sunday’s performance; certainly, Josh Boyer will keep working on it.

Game day.

This past week, the only thing in everyone’s mind was the excitement of Tua starting; but in my mind – and many others – the questions were: is the offensive line ready to protect Tua? Will he toss the ball quickly enough? Was the right decision to start him now?

The game started and with it, the questions became less important; the reason? It turned out Tua wasn’t in danger after all, for after that first sack, Miami’s defense took over the game.

We may have not seen a lot of Mike Gesicki, Preston Williams, Isaiah Ford, Durham Smythe, or Adam Shaheen, but Van Ginkel, Christian Wilkins, Emanuel Ogbah, Jerome Baker, Kyle Van Noy, Nik Needham, Xavien Howard and Eric Rowe were unstoppable; the new version of the Killer Bees: Miami’s mighty defense.

On the other hand, the Dolphins’ special teams really was special, as Jakeem Grant set a new franchise record with his 88-yard punt return – one more than Ted Ginn Jr.’s in 2007; five return touchdowns and three punt-return touchdowns. Certainly, it wasn’t easy with Johnny Hekker as the Rams punter.

Of course, Sanders continued to be perfect with four extra points and Haack placed the ball on the right spot.

Last, but not least, Tua opened the scoreboard connecting on a three-yard score with DeVante Parker for Mami’s first 6 points – plus, Sander’s magical leg.

Who won?

Even when the Dolphins didn’t score in the second half, the defense only allowed seven points, calmly. It’s funny though, because in the games Miami has lost, they were blamed on Ryan Fitzpatrick in one way or another, as if no quarterback ever, elite or not, had been intercepted in their careers. Regardless, every victory has been a team effort.

So no, Tua didn’t win the game – for those who keep saying there was a “Tua Effect” – Miami didn’t win because everybody was motivated by Tua.

The motivation was there from the beginning, because of Flores and Fitzpatrick – yes, as much as you try not to accept it.

Tua didn’t shine bright, but it wasn’t all him, as it wasn’t all Chan Gailey or Flores or Fitzpatrick when he was the starter, as it wasn’t all on one single person, because this is a team.

Major and most astonishing role? Defense, without a doubt. Also contributed: Miami’s very special teams. Did its part: offense, with many flaws and all.

Now, to those who like to play with numbers: Miami won by 11 points on 11/1, first score #1 pass to #11 at the end of 1st quarter; this last happened 11 years ago, also on 11/1 against the Jets.