NFL Games Will Not Be Played In London This Season

Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With the Coronavirus pandemic continuing to cause catastrophes around the world, it seems to have already set a toll on the 2020-21 NFL Season. The Daily Mail reports that NFL games in London this season are “not feasible” and all NFL games are expected to be played in the U.S. this upcoming season.

The British publication, The Daily Mail, reports that NFL games in London this season are "not feasible" and all NFL games are expected to be played in the U.S. this upcoming season. The Dolphins had been scheduled to play a home game in England in 2020. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) May 3, 2020

The Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Atlanta Falcons were scheduled to be playing as the home teams in this years London Games.

The Dolphins have 8 home games this season, and they won’t have to travel overseas. The UK appearance will most likely be moved back to 2021.

Many international sporting events set for 2020 have already been postponed, including the Olympics and Euro 2020. Both of those international competitions have been pushed back a year to 2021.