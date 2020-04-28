NFL Draft Grades: EPSN’s Mel Kiper Gives Dolphins B Grade

Melissa Rawlins / ESPN Images

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has released his draft grades for all 32 teams. For the Miami Dolphins, Kiper gives them a B.

Here is their 11-player draft haul:

2020 Dolphins Draft Class

Round/Pick Name Pos College 1/5 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama 1/18 Austin Jackson OT USC 1/30 Noah Igbinoghene CB Auburn 2/73 Robert Hunt OL Louisiana-Lafayette 2/56 Raekwon Davis DL Alabama 3/70 Brandon Jones S Texas 4/111 Solomon Kindley G Georgia 5/154 Jason Strowbridge DL North Carolina 5/164 Curtis Weaver EDGE Boise State 6/185 Blake Ferguson LS LSU 7/246 Malcolm Perry WR Navy

Here’s what Kiper had to say about the draft class:

Top needs: QB, OL, DL, RB

“With extra first-round selections from the trades of Minkah Fitzpatrick and Laremy Tunsil, the Dolphins came into this draft with three picks on Day 1 and two more in the second round. They had to get their quarterback of the future. I also thought they needed to get their blindside protector for their quarterback, along with help at running back, with those five picks.

That they ended up with Tua Tagovailoa (5) is outstanding. As I wrote on Thursday night, he’s an elite talent when he’s healthy, but his injury history is worrisome. I said on air Thursday that Miami should try to redshirt him, just to get his body right. It’s not as if the Dolphins are going to compete for a playoff spot. Tagovailoa is a pick for the long term, so they should wait it out and make sure he’s good to go.

Miami took its left tackle with its next pick, but Austin Jackson (18) is a little inconsistent for me. I can’t get over watching him get beaten by AJ Epenesa when USC played Iowa. He’s going to need some time. Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene is also a developmental player, but he has the raw physical tools that make coaches drool. The upside here is that as I mentioned, Miami can afford to take developmental players with priority picks, just because of where it is in its rebuild.

Guard Robert Hunt (39) is going to be an immediate upgrade, and safety Brandon Jones (70) has some versatility as a potential slot defender. I wasn’t as high on edge rushers Jason Strowbridge (154) and Curtis Weaver (164), but I don’t mind them in Round 5. This is a good class that is going to be remembered for how Tagovailoa ends up, but it could swing to a C or A based on the players picked after the left-handed signal-caller.”

For comparisons sake, Kiper gave the New York Jets an B, the Buffalo Bills a B-, and the New England Patriots as his worst team in the AFC East C+.

The 2020 Draft will be one for the record books for the Dolphins, who started with a league-high 14 picks, then added one in the first-round trade to get to 15 picks, then used those picks to make 11 selections and acquire running back Matt Breida.

As Kiper said, this class will be remembered for how Tua ends up. Will Miami get the left-handed Drew Brees? Or will they continue their mediocrity in search for a franchise quarterback?

Only time will tell.