NFL Cancels 2020 Supplemental Draft, Miami Dolphins Preseason Shortened To 2 Games

The 2020 NFL Supplemental Draft was canceled on Wednesday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL.com.

Pelissero stated that the collective bargaining agreement leaves the decision to the NFL, and after discussions with the NFL Management Council Executive Committee, the league has opted against having one in 2020.

Under the CBA, the NFL may elect to hold a supplemental draft each year. The matter was discussed with the NFL Management Council Executive Committee, and in light of current conditions, the decision was made not to hold one.

The NFL Supplemental Draft is an annual bid-style event held to allow players who become ineligible for college football after the deadline to declare for the regular spring draft to be selected by teams and enter the league. Teams bid the following year’s draft picks on eligible players. The club submitting the highest pick is awarded the player, but loses the corresponding pick in the next year’s NFL Draft.

The most notable player to come out of the supplemental draft is Josh Gordon, who was picked by the Cleveland Browns in the second round in 2012. The 2019 NFL Supplemental Draft saw one player drafted, with the Arizona Cardinals spending a fifth-round pick on safety Jalen Thompson.

NFL Cuts Preseason To 2 Games Per Team

After plenty of rumors and speculation due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL will shorten the 2020 preseason from four games to two, according to a report from Pro Football Talk. In addition, PFT states that Week one and Week four will be the preseason weeks that are canceled.

The Miami Herald’s Armando Salguero added that each team will get one home and one away game in the two-game preseason. The plan gives teams more time to prepare for the regular season after not having in-person offseason training programs this year.

The Miami Dolphins were scheduled to visit the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the preseason and visit the New Orleans Saints in Week 4. However, if the league does intend to keep one-home and one-away game for each team, adjustments will have to be made to Miami’s schedule, as they were slated to be home for Weeks 2 and 3.

The Dolphins are scheduled to host the Philadelphia Eagles and the Detroit Lions in preseason Week 2 and 3.

According to Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule, NFL rookies are permitted to report to training camp on July 21 and quarterbacks on July 23. Other players will report to training camp on July 28.

While the Dolphins haven’t said anything about public attendance to their training camp practices or games, team president Tom Garfinkel told the Miami Herald on Wednesday that he is optimistic — though not certain — that some fans will be able to attend games.