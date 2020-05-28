NFL Approves Three Rules That’ll Commence In 2020

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

In a virtual conference call hosted on Thursday, the NFL approved three new rule changes and one bylaw that’ll commence in 2020.

Owners agreed on regulations to permanently keep the automatic replay review system which will now include touchdowns and/or turnovers negated by penalty; expand protection to a defenseless player on kick/punt returns; keep teams from manipulating the game clock through a series of dead-ball fouls as the clock runs.

Additionally, teams are now allowed to bring three players back from the injured reserve, also known as IR. The previous rule kept teams from bringing back just two.

The exact rules that were accepted are as followed:

Following today’s virtual NFL meeting, here are the approved 2020 playing rules and bylaws: pic.twitter.com/EHNGYGIwL2 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 28, 2020

Rules one and two are clear. No. 1 keeps a great rule instituted by the league in place, and No. 2 protects players from unnecessary hits. As for three, it’ll keep another rodeo like the AFC Wildcard game between the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans from happening again.

In order to kill time in the fourth quarter, Tennessee exploited a flaw in the rulebook that allowed them to cut the game clock down to five minutes through the use of dead-ball fouls while time was running out. New England, too, has been known for taking advantage of the loophole.

Along with the brand new rules implemented, the NFL is also considering using the preseason as an opportunity to work on a modified replay system. It’s unclear how the testing would work as of now.

Follow @305Sportss and @MichaelYero for more Miami Dolphins news!