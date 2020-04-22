Miami’s Swift Pick

Carmen Mandato- Getty Images

Who will Miami select at RB?

When it comes to great running games of NFL teams’ past, Miami isn’t a team that comes to mind. Although the Dolphins have had some great duos in the past from Mercury Morris and Larry Csonka to Ricky Williams and Ronnie Brown and most recently a solid duo in Ajayi and Drake, a lot of Miami’s successful ground games seem to be short-lived. Especially as of late.

Miami Dolphin former running backs Jim Kiick, Larry Csonka and Mercury Morris

In the upcoming 2020 Draft, the Dolphins are sure to draft a complimentary runner to pair alongside Jordan Howard. There are a few options Miami will have a shot at with five selections in the first two rounds.

D’Andre Swift

Many experts have Miami pairing D’Andre Swift with Howard either with a late first or early second-round pick. Out of the University of Georgia, Swift is not only quick and powerful at 5’9″ 216 lbs but he’s an excellent pass catcher as well. In three seasons with the Bulldogs (2017-2019), Swift compiled 73 catches for 666 yards and 5 touchdowns to add to his 2885 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground.

Best of all, many of Swifts best performances came against SEC defenses.

Miami could use a quality receiving back to pair with tight end Mike Gesicki who emerged as a legitimate pass-catching threat in 2019. Combined with a solid wide receiver corps, Miami could spread out a defense unlike in years past. Opportunities for Howard and Swift to move the ball on the ground will then become more frequent. Something that eluded Miami’s offense in the 2019 season.

Dolphins Tight End Mike Gesicki

Miami will need to get some pieces on the offensive line to help improve the ball carrier in the 2020 season. Ranked dead last in 2019, Miami has a lot of things to get right this off-season, especially with other AFC East teams on the rise as well. With Sony Michel in New England and Le’Veon Bell already in New York, Miami is trying to keep pace in not only the division but the league.

Other RB’s

J.K. Dobbins and Jonathan Taylor

Other than Swift, Ohio State’s J.K. Dobbins and Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor out of Wisconsin are a couple of other great draft running backs whose phones may ring with the Dolphins on the other end on Thursday night.

The chances of Swift’s name being called to pair with Howard are point pretty safe. Time will tell if this will become a reality and if the two will form the next great Miami Dolphin running back duo. It starts on Thursday, as they will select their running back of the future.

It’s time for the Dolphins to make a move and make it Swiftly.