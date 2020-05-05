Miami Dolphins Updated Jersey Numbers Released

Miami Dolphins fans have been eager for the team to announce their jersey numbers for the 2020-21 season.
On Tuesday, the Dolphins officially announced the jersey numbers for their newest additions, which includes free agents, draft selections, and undrafted free agents.
Rookies
#1 Tua Tagovailoa
#10 Malcolm Perry
#45 Brandon Jones
#46 Noah Igbinoghene
#50 Blake Ferguson
#58 Jason Strowbridge
#49 Kylan Johnson
#64 Tyshun Render
#66 Solomon Kindley
#68 Robert Hunt
# 71 Jonathan Hubbard
#72 Donnell Stanley
#73 Austin Jackson,
#76 Ray Lima, #79 Nick Kaltmayer, #82 Matt Cole, #83 Kirk Merritt, #87 Bryce Sterk, #95 Benito Jones, #96 Curtis Weaver, and #98 Raekwon Davis.
Veterans
#20 Matt Breida
#24 Byron Jones
#34 Jordan Howard
#35 Kavon Frazier
#42 Clayton Fejedelem
#44 Elandon Roberts
#51 Kamu Grugier-Hill
#53 Kyle Van Noy
#67 Ted Karras, #75 Ereck Flowers, #89 Michael Roberts, #90 Shaq Lawson, and #91 Emmanuel Ogbah.
Number Changes
#29 Ryan Lewis
#32 Patrick Laird
#41 De’Lance Turner
#57 James Crawford