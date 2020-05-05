Miami Dolphins Updated Jersey Numbers Released

(Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins fans have been eager for the team to announce their jersey numbers for the 2020-21 season.

On Tuesday, the Dolphins officially announced the jersey numbers for their newest additions, which includes free agents, draft selections, and undrafted free agents.

Rookies

Did someone ask for jersey numbers? 😏 pic.twitter.com/TEmMjh7T5h — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 6, 2020

#1 Tua Tagovailoa

#10 Malcolm Perry

#45 Brandon Jones

#46 Noah Igbinoghene

#50 Blake Ferguson

#58 Jason Strowbridge

#49 Kylan Johnson

#64 Tyshun Render

#66 Solomon Kindley

#68 Robert Hunt

# 71 Jonathan Hubbard

#72 Donnell Stanley

#73 Austin Jackson,

#76 Ray Lima, #79 Nick Kaltmayer, #82 Matt Cole, #83 Kirk Merritt, #87 Bryce Sterk, #95 Benito Jones, #96 Curtis Weaver, and #98 Raekwon Davis.

Veterans

#20 Matt Breida

#24 Byron Jones

#34 Jordan Howard

#35 Kavon Frazier

#42 Clayton Fejedelem

#44 Elandon Roberts

#51 Kamu Grugier-Hill

#53 Kyle Van Noy

#67 Ted Karras, #75 Ereck Flowers, #89 Michael Roberts, #90 Shaq Lawson, and #91 Emmanuel Ogbah.

Number Changes

#29 Ryan Lewis

#32 Patrick Laird

#41 De’Lance Turner

#57 James Crawford