Miami Dolphins Trade Up, Take Solomon Kindley With Pick No. 111 In NFL Draft

The Miami Dolphins have selected former Georgia guard Solomon Kindley with the 111th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The pick comes after Miami traded picks No. 136 and 141 to the Houston Texans for pick No. 111.

The Dolphins continue to build their offensive line by adding Kindley, who started 12 of 14 games at guard in 2019. Three of Miami’s first seven picks have been on the offensive line.

Kindley becomes Miami’s fourth selection from a Southeastern Conference (SEC) school.

The 6-foot-4, 330 pound giant started in 32 of his 42 games over the past three seasons. Kindley’s last 25 starts came at left guard after coming in as a right guard during his redshirt freshman season in 2017.

“Nasty guard who lives in scrap mode, looking for fights inside a relatively small phone booth where he’s most comfortable, said NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein. Kindley has the frame of a powerful guard, but doesn’t bend well enough to generate leverage and push at the point of attack. He’s a mauler with enough finesse to get to some reach and cut-off blocks, but faces scheme limitations. Slide quickness is limited and his tendency to lunge allows rushers to work around his edge earlier than teams like. The size and toughness are great, but Kindley needs to play with better control and technique in order to become an average NFL backup.”

Dolphins remaining picks:

Round 5 Pick 7 (153) (from MIA (Josh Rosen) via ARI (Kenyan Drake)

Round 5 Pick 8 (154) (from JAX via PIT (Minkah Fitzpatrick)

Round 5 Pick 27 (173) (from BAL via LAR (Aqib Talib)

Round 6 Pick 6 (185)

Round 7 Pick 13 (227) (from IND (Evan Boehm)

Round 7 Pick (246) (from KC (Jordan Lucas)

Round 7 Pick (251) (Compensatory)