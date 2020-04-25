Miami Dolphins Trade Fifth-Round Pick For Matt Breida

Charlie Riedel- The Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins have traded their fifth-round pick (No. 153) to the 49ers for running back Matt Breida.

With the selection, the 49ers drafted West Virginia OT Colton McKivitz.

Breida signed a one-year, RFA tender on April 16th, but many didn’t expect him to be on the 49ers roster in September. He ranked second in rushing on the team last year with 623 yards, behind Raheem Mostert. Breida registered 5.0 yards per carry in each of the past two years.

A Florida native, Breida has rushed for 1,902 yards on 381 carries in his career, with six touchdowns. He has 67 receptions for 561 yards with four touchdowns.

Miami had not addressed its critical backfield until the trade. Mostert joins free agent addition Jordan Howard in the Dolphins’ new-look backfield.

(More To Come)