Miami Dolphins Take Raekwon Davis With Pick No. 56 In NFL Draft

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins have selected former Alabama defensive tackle Raekwon Davis with the 56th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Davis is a 6’6″, 311-pound defensive lineman who has proven to be an issue for many teams in the backfield. “Rugged and powerful with elite physical traits, Davis has the ability to impose his will on opponents and dominate at the point of attack.” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein said regarding the high potential DL.

“He plays long and strong with rare leverage for a taller player and holds positioning against double teams for linebackers to flow freely. He was all over the backfield in 2017, but hasn’t made nearly as many plays — against the run or pass — since then. Despite possessing unique traits and the potential to dominate, his upside could be a moving target based upon maturity level and continued growth as a rusher. He should be a first-round pick who can come in and start right away for an odd or even front defense.”

Zierlein gave Davis an NFL player comparison of DeForest Buckner, the 6-foot-7 All-Pro defensive tackle for the Indianapolis Colts.

2017 was Davis’ best year, registering 69 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, and an interception. His numbers dropped in his final two seasons at Alabama, racking up 157 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and 2 sacks in 27 games. He was a second-team All-American as well as All-SEC this past season.

Davis could be a great addition to the Dolphins defensive line, adding him alongside second-year starter Christian Wilkins and four-year starter Davon Godchaux.

Dolphins Remaining Picks:

Round 3 Pick 6 (70)

Round 4 Pick 30 (136) (from GB)

Round 4 Pick 35 (141) (Compensatory)

Round 5 Pick 7 (153) (from MIA (Josh Rosen) via ARI (Kenyan Drake))

Round 5 Pick 8 (154) (from JAX via PIT (Minkah Fitzpatrick))

Round 5 Pick 27 (173) (from BAL via LAR (Aqib Talib))

Round 6 Pick 6 (185)

Round 7 Pick 13 (227) (from IND (Evan Boehm))

Round 7 Pick (246) (from KC (Jordan Lucas))

Round 7 Pick (251) (Compensatory)

