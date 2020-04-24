Miami Dolphins Take Noah Igbinoghene With Pick No. 30 In NFL Draft

Roy K. Miller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins have selected former Auburn cornerback Noah Igbinoghene with the 30th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Igbinoghene, (5-foot-10, 190 lbs) fits in at the nickel spot alongside cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Byron Jones. He becomes the 14th player in the SEC to be selected in the first-round of the Draft.

“Stocky but explosive receiver-turned-cornerback whose play generates both intrigue and concern. He’s extremely physical from snap to whistle with the strength to alter route timing from press.” Said NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein on Miami’s rookie CB. “He’s a good athlete with a plus burst to close. He’s naturally aggressive to ambush catch tries.

“Staying in phase on the vertical plane is a challenge and pattern recognition is surprisingly average. Improvement is likely with more experience and technique, but playing with downfield poise is not guaranteed. He’s good in run support and offers early special teams help as he continues to learn his craft.”

Igbinoghene started all 13 games his junior year, totaling 42 tackles (one for loss) and seven pass breakups. He also was Auburn’s special teams returner, recording 317 yards in 9 kickoffs (35.2 average) and one touchdown.

Chris Grier and Brian Flores clearly were interested in adding Igbinoghene to maximize their impressive secondary and bring in a possible kick/punt returner.

Miami concludes their first-round selections, entering Day 2 with 12 picks remaining.

Dolphins Remaining Picks:

Round 2 Pick 7 (39)

Round 2 Pick 24 (56) (from NO for 2019 second round)

Round 3 Pick 6 (70)

Round 4 Pick 30 (136) (from GB)

Round 4 Pick 35 (141) (Compensatory)

Round 5 Pick 7 (153) (from MIA (Josh Rosen) via ARI (Kenyan Drake))

Round 5 Pick 8 (154) (from JAX via PIT (Minkah Fitzpatrick))

Round 5 Pick 27 (173) (from BAL via LAR (Aqib Talib))

Round 6 Pick 6 (185)

Round 7 Pick 13 (227) (from IND (Evan Boehm))

Round 7 Pick (246) (from KC (Jordan Lucas))

Round 7 Pick (251) (Compensatory)