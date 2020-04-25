Miami Dolphins Take Malcolm Perry With Pick No. 246 In NFL Draft

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

The Miami Dolphins have selected former Navy WR/RB/QB Malcolm Perry with the 246th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Perry becomes the only wide receiver Miami selected in this year’s draft.

Malcolm Perry (5-foot-9, 190 lbs) played as a slotback and quarterback in Navy’s well-known triple-option offense, totaling 4,359 rushing yards, and 40 rushing touchdowns, fourth in program history.

Perry started all 13 games last season, finishing second in the country in rushing yards with 2,017. In an attempt to better his chances at a pro career, he transitioned to a slot receiver.

He becomes the first Navy alumni to be selected in the NFL Draft since 2016 when QB Keenan Reynolds was selected 182nd overall.