Miami Dolphins Take Jason Strowbridge With Pick No. 154 In NFL Draft

The Miami Dolphins have selected former North Carolina defensive end Jason Strowbridge with the 154th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Strowbridge, (6-foot-4, 275 lbs) was an honorable mention All-ACC selection as an 11-game starter in 2018, recording 36 tackles, 7.5 for loss, and 5.5 sacks for the Tar Heels. In 2019, followed recorded a 45-tackle (6.5 for loss), three-sack campaign. He also ran a 4.89 40-yard dash at the combine.

In his four seasons at UNC, Strowbridge totaled 10.5 sacks. His athleticism was displayed throughout his entire collegiate career, garnering four blocks kicks and three fumble recoveries, which are tied for the best in the ACC.

The Dolphins continue to add more pieces to their defensive line, adding the Tarheel to their 2020 NFL Draft Class alongside former Alabama DL Raekwon Davis.