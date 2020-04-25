Miami Dolphins Trade Up, Select Curtis Weaver With Pick No. 164 In NFL Draft

David Zalubowski-The Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins have selected former Boise State defensive end Curtis Weaver with the 164th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Weaver (6-foot-2, 265 lbs), is one of the top pass rushers in this year’s NFL Draft class. Weaver is No. 2 all-time at Boise State with 34 career sacks. Last fall, Weaver set the Mountain West career sacks record and finished 5th in the country with 13.5.

Weaver (18.4%) pass-rush win rate since 2018, is tied for best in the draft, per PFF.

In three seasons, Weaver recorded 128 total tackles, 47.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, six pass deflections, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one touchdown.

In 2019, Weaver was voted Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year as he also earned his third consecutive selection to the All-Mountain West First-Team.

The Dolphins continue their busy day 3:

Round 6 Pick 6 (185)

Round 7 Pick (246) (from KC (Jordan Lucas))

Round 7 Pick (251) (Compensatory)