Miami Dolphins Take Brandon Jones With Pick No. 70 In NFL Draft

The Miami Dolphins have selected former Texas safety Brandon Jones with the 70th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jones (5-foot-11, 198 lbs), finished his Longhorns career with 232 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, three interceptions, three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles. As a senior, he led the team in solo tackles (64) and second in total tackles (86) only behind Joseph Ossai’s 90 tackles.

After playing through multiple ankle injuries as a junior that forced him to miss four games, Jones had labrum surgery over his senior season.

Jones missed the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine, but he spent his eight weeks of rehabbing breaking down every NFL team’s defensive plays from 2019.

“I knew I had a lot to prove after missing the Senior Bowl and now the combine, and I wanted to do something other than rehab to build the mental side of my game and show what I can do mentally,” Jones told Bleacher Report. “I learned it’s a lot of fun to break down film. Whether or not it helps my draft stock, I know it’ll help my acclimation to the NFL because I have a better understanding of what teams are doing.”

Labrum surgery kept Jones from wowing scouts at the combine, but there is public evidence of his athleticism from high school. Jones ran an impressive 4.56 40-yard dash at The Opening while adding a 34-inch vertical and 4.35 shuttle.

Jones has proved himself to be a hard-working, tough prospect, but very flawed. However, NFL Teams are enamored by hard working players that do the right thing on and off the field

“Jones is a powerful player,” according to The Draft Network. “When he hits you, you feel it.”

However, his ball skills are questionable. In three seasons, he recorded just three passes defended and one interception.

“He’s got a thumper’s heart but doesn’t have the frame to carry the pop necessary to handle that role, said NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein. While Jones played boundary, field, and nickel safety position at Texas, he’ll likely be pegged as a two-deep or single-high free safety due to man coverage limitations but above-average speed. He plays with good urgency and has soft hands, but just average instincts, which limited his ball production. He could get pushed up a round if he’s a big tester. He has third-safety potential and offers early help on special teams.”

Unless Miami trades up, they have made all their selections on Day 2. The Dolphins have 9 picks remaining:

Round 4 Pick 30 (136) (from GB)

Round 4 Pick 35 (141) (Compensatory)

Round 5 Pick 7 (153) (from MIA (Josh Rosen) via ARI (Kenyan Drake)

Round 5 Pick 8 (154) (from JAX via PIT (Minkah Fitzpatrick)

Round 5 Pick 27 (173) (from BAL via LAR (Aqib Talib)

Round 6 Pick 6 (185)

Round 7 Pick 13 (227) (from IND (Evan Boehm)

Round 7 Pick (246) (from KC (Jordan Lucas)

Round 7 Pick (251) (Compensatory)