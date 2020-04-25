Miami Dolphins Take Blake Ferguson With Pick No. 185 In NFL Draft

Jonathan Bachman- Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins have selected former LSU long snapper Blake Ferguson with the 185th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Ferguson joins his brother Reid Ferguson in the NFL. Reid is a long snapper for the Buffalo Bills, a division rival.

Ferguson was a four-year starter at long snapper. He was named a permanent team captain in 2018 and 2019, becoming the first long snapper in LSU history to receive the honor.

With Ferguson off the board, that marks 13 LSU players selected. A new Southeastern Conference (SEC) record.

The Dolphins decision to draft a long snapper comes after 14-year veteran long snapper John Denney was released.

Miami is next on the clock with the 246th pick, a seventh-round selection they recevied from the Kansas City Chiefs.