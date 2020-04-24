Miami Dolphins Take Austin Jackson With Pick No. 18 In NFL Draft

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins have selected former USC offensive tackle Austin Jackson with the 18th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Austin Jackson, (6-foot-4, 322 lbs) fills the Dolphins needs at the offensive-line position to protect Miami’s recent addition in quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. He has an aggressive play style in which he initiates contact with defenders to climb to the next level. Jackson’s length, mobility, and quickness will make him very capable of becoming a starter at the second level.

Jackson served as USC’s anchor along the offensive line. His impressive performances were well noticed, earning the two-year starter first-team All-Pac 12 Honors. He started all 13 games at left tackle in 2019.

Although Jackson was projected to be a Day 2 prospect, with offensive tackles Andrew Thomas, Jedrick Wills Jr, Mekhi Becton, and Tristan Wirfs off the board, Miami decided to take the best available offensive lineman before anyone else could.

“Early-entry tackle prospect who is raw but gifted and is likely to be coveted by a variety of teams, thanks to his true left tackle traits.” Said NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein on the USC offensive lineman. “Jackson has loads of athletic ability and play talent that is waiting to be developed and harvested.”

“Inconsistent hand placement and footwork could be exploited early on if teams try and rush him into the starting lineup, but issues are correctable. He’s scheme-diverse with potential guard flexibility if he improves his strength. He could become an early starter but may offer a wider split between floor and ceiling than some teams might like.”

The Dolphins aren’t done tonight, they will next be on the clock with the 26th pick, acquiring the selection in the trade that sent offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills to the Houston Texans.