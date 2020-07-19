Miami Dolphins Rookies To Report To Training Camp On July 23 Following NFL’s Memo

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins have informed rookies to report to training camp on Thursday, July 23, in an effort to better prepare for COVID-19 testing procedures, according to the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson.

Per multiple sources, Dolphins have told their rookies to report Thursday – two days later than expected and planned. Had hoped to bring them Tuesday but COVID testing not ready then per someone in contact with team. So Thursday picked instead. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) July 18, 2020

The NFL’s executive vice president of football operations, Troy Vincent, Sr., sent a memo to all 32 NFL clubs on Saturday with reporting dates starting on July 21. Rookies are set to report on Tuesday, July 21, with quarterbacks and injured players on Thursday, July 23, and all others on Tuesday, July 28.

The dates differ for the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans, who are scheduled to have rookies report on Monday, July 20. And it could very well change for the Dolphins as well.

NFL clubs just received this email with reporting dates.



Training camp is on. pic.twitter.com/lya1JtxW4o — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 18, 2020

Meanwhile, the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) continues its discussions and negotiations with the league in regards to it’s COVID-19 testing protocols, how it plans to deal with potential positive tests, the preseason schedule and the financial impact the virus could have on the NFL.

The players union is concerned about opening training camp in states that are considered “hotspots” for the coronavirus.

NFLPA general counsel Tom DePaso cited Florida, California, Arizona, Texas, Louisiana, Tennessee and Georgia as states that cause concern, per NJ Advance Media (NJ.com).

NFL Network Reporter Tom Pelissero reported Friday that that only 20 players will be allowed at one time in teams’ facilities until the NFLPA signs off on infectious disease emergency response plans for each club. If teams don’t abide, it could result in a grievance.

The NFL is proceeding on schedule as negotiations with the NFLPA continue into the weekend and coaches and players fly in. The first couple days for players will consist of COVID-19 screening. After that … still no answers on how camp plays out. @nflnetwork @NFLTotalAccess pic.twitter.com/DlzPOisS5b — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 18, 2020

Pelissero added that the rookies will take a COVID-19 test on their first day at the team facility, immediately go home, and then do the same thing on the second day. If both tests are negative, the player moves onto the strength and conditioning/ phase.

The league is still planning to hold two preseason games this year, but the NFLPA wants to eliminate it, and implement a 21-day strength and conditioning program rather than a five-day period that would lead into “phase two”. If the NFL adapts the plan of the players union, it would get rid of the preseason.