Miami Dolphins Pick Tua Tagovailoa With No. 5 In NFL Draft

At last, we have our answer.

The Miami Dolphins selected Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa as their quarterback of the future Thursday, selecting him No. 5 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The 2018 Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Player of the Year, Tagovailoa remained a top-two quarterback despite suffering a season-ending hip injury that potentially kept him from being the No. 1 pick in the 2020 Draft.

With just 9 starts, Tagovailoa completed 71.4 percent of his passes for 2,840 yards, 33 touchdowns and three interceptions. Tagovailoa leaves Alabama with 7,442 yards passing, 87 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions his junior season.

That time Tua Tagovailoa and @AlabamaFTBL shattered Georgia's hearts in overtime of the 2018 CFP National Championship… 😱 pic.twitter.com/VSrR4YOp3y — SEConCBS (@SEConCBS) April 22, 2020

Stellar production aside, there were several question marks on Tagovailoa entering the predraft process. Analysts feared that the 6-foot-6, 238 pound QB would never be 100% healthy after dealing with several injuries at Alabama, including a fractured left index finger, a right knee sprain, bilateral ankle injuries, and the notorious dislocated hip injury that ended his 2019 season.

It's smoke screen season. Here's why I flipped back to Tua Tagovailoa for the Dolphins at No. 5. https://t.co/8z8svdjWJE pic.twitter.com/uiZFbRW9qv — Mel Kiper Jr. (@MelKiperESPN) April 23, 2020

Coming off a 5-11 season, the Dolphins are betting that Tagovailoa is a better player than Oregon’s Justin Herbert and Utah State’s Jordan Love, the top two quarterback’s available after Miami’s selection.

Tagovailoa, who went 22-2 as a starter at Alabama, is the second quarterback selected in the 2020 draft, behind former LSU and now Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow.

By selecting Tagovailoa, the Dolphins get the most efficient quarterback in college football history, with a 199.4 career passer efficiency. Tua has the best career touchdown-interception ratio (7.91, 87 TDs to 11 INTs) in FBS history with a minimum of 70 passing touchdowns. He also has the best QBR (93.5) and yards per attempt (10.88) of any quarterback since at least 2004.

With the Dolphins’ quarterback depth chart consisting of Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen, the pressure won’t be on Tagovailoa to play many snaps right away. Rather, he can sit back and learn from the veteran Fitzpatrick before Miami hands him the reins full time as the franchise prepares to turn a corner in the right direction.

Tagovailoa becomes the third quarterback in Miami Dolphins’ history to be taken in the first round of the NFL Draft, joining Bob Griese, Dan Marino, and Ryan Tannehill.

It’s been 18 1/2 years since the Dolphins’ last playoff victory, dating back to a 23-17 overtime win on Dec. 30, 2000. The Dolphins hope Tua Tagovailoa will be the right fit to flip the script.

The fan favorite has arrived to the 305.