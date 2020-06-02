Miami Dolphins Officially Sign Rookie Malcolm Perry

Photo by Austin McAfee/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On Tuesday, the Miami Dolphins and seventh-round pick Malcolm Perry put pen to paper, according to his agent Jason Bernstein.

The Dolphins selected Navy’s record-breaking quarterback with the 246th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

While at Navy, Perry lined up as a RB, WR, and finally QB.

He finished his collegiate career at Navy with 4,359 rushing yards, 470 receiving yards, 1,311 passing yards, and 491 kick return yards.

As a senior, the team captain lined up at quarterback. However, his damage was done on the ground, rushing for 2,017 yards and 21 touchdowns, setting the FBS record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single season. Perry also led the nation in the most 10+ yard runs (65).

He led the Midshipmen to a school-record 11 wins, and their first win against Army since 2015, the C.I.C. Trophy and a win in the Liberty Bowl over Kansas State.

It’s unsure what position Perry will play, but it that doesn’t seem to be a concern, as he could work as a slot receiver or third-down back for Miami.

His signing leaves the Dolphins with just three unsigned picks from their 11-man class: First-round tackle Austin Jackson, first-round cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, and second-round guard Robert Hunt.